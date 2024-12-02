Yatri Sathi App Launches Digital Ticket Booking for WBTC Buses in Kolkata

Kolkata, 2nd December 2024: In a transformative step towards modernizing public transport, the Transport Department, Government of West Bengal through its ‘Yatri Sathi App’, as developed by the IT&E Department, has launched digital bus ticket booking services for the buses operated by WBTC. This new feature is currently available on 12 pilot routes connecting the airport. It will expand to cover the entire WBTC network in Kolkata soon. With the launch of this initiative, Kolkata’s commuters can now experience a seamless, cashless way to book bus tickets, enhancing the ease and efficiency of their daily travel.

The new digital ticketing feature on the Yatri Sathi App allows users to easily book bus tickets by selecting their route or destination, eliminating the need for cash transactions. This reduces crowding on buses and enhances commuter convenience. Adopting a cashless system simplifies payments and promotes digital adoption, marking a significant step toward the city’s smart mobility transformation. With this move, Kolkata joins the ranks of select Indian cities leveraging technology to create more efficient and commuter-friendly public transport.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Snehasis Chakraborty, Honourable Minister of Transport, Govt of West Bengal emphasized, “The introduction of digital ticketing through Yatri Sathi is a game-changer for public transport in Kolkata. It reflects our ongoing commitment to leverage technology to improve accessibility, simplify travel, and enhance the overall commuter experience.” Dr. Saumitra Mohan, IAS, Secretary, Department of Transport, Govt of West Bengal, shared his vision for the initiative, saying, “This collaboration with Yatri Sathi marks a pivotal step in Kolkata’s journey toward becoming a truly smart city. As we expand this feature across all WBTC routes, we are making daily commuting not only easier but also safer and more efficient for millions of passengers.”

Since its launch, Yatri Sathi has been at the forefront of transforming mobility in Kolkata, connecting over 70,000 drivers and serving 27 lakh users with more than 60 lakh trips. By offering direct-to-driver, zero-commission cab rides, the App empowers drivers while ensuring affordable options for the passengers. Now, with the introduction of bus ticketing, Yatri Sathi extends its convenience to public transport, enhancing the daily commuting experience for Kolkata’s residents. The service shall soon be extended to cities like Siliguri, Durgapur, and Asansol, bringing the benefits of digital ticketing to many more citizens across West Bengal.

Looking ahead, Yatri Sathi plans to enhance its platform with real-time bus tracking, journey planning, and integrated multi-modal transport solutions. These upgrades will allow commuters to better plan their journeys while improving first and last-mile connectivity. The vision is to evolve Yatri Sathi into a citizen-friendly App that not only supports public transport but also offers a range of citizen services across West Bengal. As the platform continues to grow, it remains dedicated to driving digital adoption and fostering an inclusive, connected future for Bengal’s commuters.