Listing Pause Presents a Summer Menu That Tastes as Good as It Feels

Mumbai,May 19 : As Mumbai’s summers turn up the heat, Pause Café responds with a thoughtfully curated Summer Menu designed to work with the season, not against it. Light, refreshing, and full of seasonal character, the menu is an invitation to slow down, cool off, and savour summer in a way that actually feels good.

Built around the idea of feeling light, refreshed, and energised, the menu celebrates fleeting summer produce and familiar flavours in ways that are both comforting and unexpected. Each dish is created to cool from within, uplift the mood, and offer a sense of seasonal joy – bringing together indulgence and nourishment in a way that feels intuitive to the body during this time of year.

On the savoury side, this menu focuses on dishes that are light yet satisfying, bringing together fresh produce and clean flavours. Offerings like the Smashed Kale & Quinoa Salad, Melon & Feta Salad, and Beetroot Carpaccio highlight seasonal ingredients in vibrant, refreshing combinations. The Mango Chilli Gazpacho stands out as a bold, chilled dish that captures the essence of the menu’s philosophy – unexpected, cooling, and distinctly summer-forward. Mains like the Asian Zoodles Bowl, Cauliflower Rice, and Salad & Tofu Rolls continue this approach, delivering nourishment without heaviness and flavour without compromise.

These treats are a celebration of summer’s most beloved flavours, particularly mango in its many playful forms:

The nostalgic Kacchi Keri Popsicle with its signature chilli kick captures the essence of childhood summers

The indulgent Mango French Toast and Mango Tres Leches celebrate mango in its richest, most seasonal form

Mango Misu and Mango Chilli Bon Bons introduce a contemporary, experimental twist to familiar flavours

The Pineapple Upside Down Cake brings a sense of comfort and nostalgia with its classic profile

The beverage program is equally considered, offering a mix of traditional coolers and modern blends that go beyond just flavour: