YoloBus Connects Multiple Cities to Maha Kumbh, Launches Longest Route to Prayagraj

New Delhi, 30th January 2025: YoloBus, a leading intercity mobility brand with a strong presence in both North and South India, proudly announces the launch of its longest-ever route, connecting Hyderabad to Prayagraj with a 21-hour journey. This new route traverses key cities like Nagpur, Jabalpur, Katni, and Rewa, ensuring a seamless and comfortable travel experience.

In addition to this milestone, YoloBus has introduced new routes to Prayagraj from cities such as Delhi, Gwalior, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Varanasi, Jhansi, Agra, and Mathura, enhancing connectivity for travelers across the country. With a robust network of over 100 services currently operating nationwide, YoloBus continues to redefine intercity travel with its commitment to comfort, reliability, and on-time performance.

This expansion is part of YoloBus’s larger strategy to cater to the unprecedented demand expected during Maha Kumbh 2025, a historic spiritual event anticipated to attract over 450 million devotees and travelers. By offering thoughtfully designed routes and world-class services, YoloBus aims to make the journey to this monumental event more accessible and convenient for millions across India.