Your Skincare Routine this International Men’s Day with Laneige’s Cream Skin Cerapeptide Toner & Moisturizer

Celebrate International Men’s Day with Laneige’s Cream Skin Cerapeptide Toner & Moisturizer, a skincare essential for men who value simplicity and effectiveness. This refillable, dual-action formula combines the comforting feel of a cream with the lightness of a toner, delivering long-lasting hydration and resilience in a single step.

Formulated with ceramides and peptides, it nourishes deeply while boosting skin’s elasticity and strength for all-day protection. Infused with soothing white tea leaf extract, rich in amino acids, it offers a refreshing, calming experience.