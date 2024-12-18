Zomato Launches Accelerated Safety Response Program for Delivery Partners

National, 18th December 2024: Zomato, India’s food ordering and delivery platform, has launched its Accelerated Safety Response program, which automatically detects crashes through the delivery partner app. When a collision is detected, the app immediately triggers an emergency call to Zomato’s central response system, which then dispatches an ambulance to the delivery partner’s location. This eliminates the need for manual intervention and potentially saves critical time in emergencies. This launch aligns with Zomato’s commitment to ensuring delivery partner safety and well-being.

Speaking on the program, Anjalli Ravi Kumar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Zomato said, “Sustainability is deeply ingrained in Zomato’s core business ethos. We are steadfast in our commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of our delivery partners. The launch of our Accelerated Safety Response system is a testament to this commitment. The feature is designed to provide immediate support and assistance to our delivery partners in times of need. Through such initiatives and programs, we remain steadfast in our commitment to integrating sustainability into every aspect of Zomato’s operations.”

The feature was launched at the second edition of the ‘Sustainability and Inclusivity: Role of the Platform Economy’ Conference, organized by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Invest India, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Zomato. Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, graced the event virtually as the Chief Guest. The conference invitees and attendees took the ‘Road Safety’ pledge, committing to prioritize their own safety and actively contributing to the safety of others on the road.

Over the years, Zomato has successfully launched multiple initiatives to improve the well-being of the delivery partners, including the ‘Shelter Project’, real-time weather notifications, the facility to file income taxes, the facilitation of EV renting services, and maternity benefits.