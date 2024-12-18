Experience holiday cheer – Join the Christmas carnival at Infiniti Mall!

Mumbai, 18 December 2024: Infiniti Mall, renowned as a luxury shopping and entertainment destination, warmly invites everyone to join the festivities of its enchanting Christmas Carnival.



Fun For Little One’s

The festive fun will kick off with a Bubble Activity Workshop, where kids will unleash their creativity and imagination through bubble play, creating a joyful and interactive experience! As the celebrations continue, the Christmas Special Dance Performance will take center stage, featuring vibrant costumes, catchy music, and high-energy moves that will have everyone grooving and getting into the holiday spirit! And to get you in the festive mood, the Carol Singing session will offer the perfect way to celebrate, featuring a heartwarming performance of beloved Christmas carols that will fill everyone with festive cheer and warmth!

Special Highlights



The Santa Parade will be a standout attraction of the Christmas Carnival, with Santa Claus himself making a special appearance to share holiday cheer. The festive procession, complete with photo opportunities, will provide a wonderful way to immerse in the magic of the season.

Artistic Delights

The Caricature Workshop will offer a fun and unique experience where participants will be able to take home quirky, colorful portraits created by talented artists in just minutes. It will be a perfect souvenir for the holiday season! This will be followed by the Puppet Show, a classic entertainment treat that will delight kids and adults alike, featuring colorful puppets and captivating storylines, providing a wonderful opportunity to embrace the magic of the holiday season.



Thrilling Entertainment



Last but not the least, the Magic Show promises to be a mesmerizing experience, featuring mind-bending tricks and illusions that will leave audiences spellbound. And that’s just not all Infiniti mall has! Next, Christmas Painting Workshop will spark the creativity of kids and adults alike, allowing them to craft their own masterpiece with a variety of colors and brushes. Participants will be able to take home their unique artwork and cherish the memory forever! The Clown & Team Show will tickle the funny bone of visitors with their hilarious performance and witty one-liners. And for a truly magical experience, Mirror Dance Act will dazzle with its spectacular choreography and mirrored costumes that will leave audiences mesmerized! And finally, the little ones will be in stitches with the Ventriloquist Show, featuring puppets, fun stories, and interactive entertainment that’s sure to captivate and thrill.

The Christmas Carnival promises a delightful blend of festive fun, entertainment, and community spirit. With its exciting array of activities, it offers something for everyone, making it the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season with friends and family.



INFINITI MALL, MALAD 20 December, 2024 04:30 pm – 06:00 pm Bubble Activity workshop 21-22 December 2024 06:30 pm – 08:30 pm Christmas Special Dance Performance 24 December, 2024 06:30 pm – 08:30 pm Carol Singing 25 December, 2024 06:30 pm – 08:30 pm Santa Parade 27 December, 2024 4:30 pm – 06:00 pm Caricature Workshop 28 December, 2024 06:30 pm – 08:30 pm Puppet Show 29 December, 2024 06:30 pm – 08:30 pm Magic Show 03 January, 2025 4:30 pm – 06:00 pm Christmas Painting Workshop 04 January 2025 06:30 pm -08:30 pm Clown & Team Show 05 January 2025 06:30 pm – 08:30 pm Mirror Dance Act