16th Edition of VIBGYOR Viva celebrates over 1 Lakh talented Students from 3,722 schools nationwide

Bengaluru, 31st December 2024: The VIBGYOR Group of Schools, one of India’s leading K-12 educational institutions, proudly wrapped up the 16th edition of its flagship event, Viva, a spectacular inter-school cultural extravaganza. Bringing together over 1 Lakh students from 3,722 schools nationwide, this year’s theme, The Ivy Year, set the stage for an unparalleled celebration of creativity, talent, and camaraderie. From gripping performances to thrilling competitions, the event showcased the boundless potential of India’s young minds, leaving an indelible mark on everyone present.

VIBGYOR Viva, an initiative of the VIBGYOR Group of Schools founded by Mr. Rustom Kerawalla to “Spark Creativity and Nurture Talent,” has evolved into a vibrant cultural hub. This year’s Viva featured:

53 Competitions spanning cultural, artistic, and sports domains.

15 Creative Activities engaging students across age groups.

27 Workshops promoting holistic learning and skill-building.

15 Sports Extravaganza with exciting categories and inter-school tournaments.

The grand finale – ‘The Stars Ensemble’, brought together a vibrant gathering of parents, educators, and students, all united by their shared passion for arts, culture, and sports. This event marked the culmination of the 16th edition of VIBGYOR Viva, celebrating exceptional talent from across the nation. The highlight of the evening was the announcement of the top three winners, who were awarded generous cash prizes for their outstanding performances:

Grand Prize Winner: Rishabh Rahul Bhalgat from Pune, received a grand prize of ₹1,00,000.

1st Runner-up: Khemani Tanay & Vidha Sandeep Punmiya from Surat, were awarded ₹75,000.

2nd Runner-up: The DWM Crew – Pune, was awarded ₹50,000.

These talented students stood out among the over 2 lakh participants and were honoured for their remarkable achievements in various cultural, artistic, and sports competitions.

Reflecting on the immense success of the event, Ms Kavita Kerawalla, Vice-Chairperson of VIBGYOR Group of Schools, said, “The 16th edition of Viva has truly embodied our vision to spark creativity and nurture talent. It’s inspiring to witness young minds showcase their skills and achieve excellence. Congratulations to all participants, and a heartfelt thanks to everyone who made this event a success.” Mr. Shaji Kuttiani, Director of Sports and Events, VIBGYOR Group of Schools, concluded the event with heartfelt gratitude. “Viva 2024 was a celebration of holistic growth and outstanding talent. The performances and sportsmanship displayed by the students were exceptional, reaffirming the spirit of VIBGYOR Viva.”

True to its vision, VIBGYOR Viva 2024 left audiences enthralled with spellbinding performances, spirited sportsmanship, and a strong sense of community. The 16th edition not only honoured tradition but also paved the way for innovation, providing students with a launchpad to explore new horizons and turn their dreams into reality.

As the curtains closed on this magnificent celebration, the VIBGYOR Group of Schools reaffirmed its commitment to fostering creativity, resilience, and holistic growth. Here’s to another year of Viva, an event that continues to inspire and ignite the imagination of young minds across the nation.