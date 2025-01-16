67percent rise in skill development student enrolments – Annual E-learning Trends Report

January 16, 2025, New Delhi: Internshala Trainings, the skilling engine of Internshala, has released its Annual E-Learning Trends Report, offering deep insights into the evolving landscape of online education and skill development in India. The report captures the significant strides e-learning has made in bridging the skill gap, democratising education, and equipping India’s youth for a competitive global economy.

The report highlights a 67% increase in the number of students enrolling in online skill training programs over the past six years, reflecting a strong shift towards practical, outcome-based learning. This approach to skilling, which focuses on achieving specific and measurable goals, has proven to be both dynamic and relevant in addressing the needs of today’s fast-paced, technology-driven industries.

The report sheds light on the most sought-after skills, with web development leading the way at 13%, followed by digital marketing and aptitude training at 8% each, and advanced Excel at 7%. Other popular courses included Python programming, machine learning, data science, financial modeling, and business analytics, all of which align with industry trends that emphasise digital infrastructure, data-driven decision-making, and the growing importance of digital marketing strategies.

A significant trend revealed in the report is the growing emphasis on improving employability, with 20% of learners pursuing placement preparation training to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and industry requirements. Additionally, 47% of learners cited internships and job opportunities as their primary motivation for enrolling in skill courses, while 34% aimed to acquire new skills for professional growth. Another 12% sought certifications to validate their expertise, and 5% pursued training to build personal projects. These insights highlight the multifaceted value of e-learning in addressing diverse learner objectives.

The geographic reach of e-learning platforms also speaks volumes about their inclusivity. In 2024, 62% of learners came from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, with Tier-3 cities contributing 40% and Tier-2 cities 22%. These figures call attention to the role of e-learning in democratising access to quality education and reducing regional disparities. Additionally, metropolitan areas like Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Pune remained significant contributors to the e-learning ecosystem, reflecting its widespread appeal across urban and semi-urban landscapes.

Gender equity also saw promising progress, with women accounting for 45% of all learners in 2024. This relatively balanced participation reflects the flexibility and accessibility of online learning, enabling more women to pursue professional development. Efforts to encourage greater participation in STEM and tech-oriented fields are expected to further bridge the gender gap in the years to come.

The report further highlights that 2.7% of learners also progressed to specialised training in advanced skills, signaling a maturing e-learning ecosystem where students seek not just foundational knowledge but also niche expertise to stay competitive. Learners spent an average of 36 minutes daily on skill training, demonstrating the seamless integration of e-learning into their routines. The completion rate for training programs stood at 41%, indicating a strong commitment among learners and providing scope for platforms to enhance engagement through interactive content and personalized support systems.

Sarvesh Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Internshala, emphasised the critical role of outcome-based skilling in building a job-ready workforce. He remarked, “E-learning has emerged as a game-changer for India’s youth, enabling them to skill up and stay competitive in today’s rapidly evolving job market. Moreover, the rapid growth of technology is changing industries, making companies focus more on skills than traditional degrees. To keep up, many students are choosing skill development courses because they are affordable, easy to access, and teach the latest skills. The increasing number of students taking these courses shows they understand what the job market needs and are working to improve their chances of getting hired.”

The report’s insights point toward a promising future for e-learning in India. As the demand for skill development continues to rise, platforms like Internshala Trainings are poised to lead this revolution. By focusing on inclusivity, emerging technologies, career readiness, and learner engagement, e-learning is set to shape the future of education and skill development in India and beyond.