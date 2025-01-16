Knauf India Boosts Brand Presence with Nationwide Airport OOH Campaign

New Delhi, 16th January 2025: Knauf India, a leading provider of innovative building materials and solutions, has unveiled a sweeping Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising campaign across key airports in India. This ambitious initiative targets business travelers, architects, and builders, showcasing Knauf’s steadfast commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation in the construction industry.

Engaging the Captive Audience at Airports

As hubs for high-value business travelers and decision-makers, airports provide an unparalleled platform for impactful brand communication. Knauf India’s campaign capitalizes on this strategic advantage, with high-impact digital displays positioned at prime locations within major airport terminals. The creative visuals spotlight Knauf’s diverse product portfolio, including advanced drywall systems, efficient insulation solutions, and premium ceiling systems, underscoring the brand’s position as a leader in the building materials sector.

Extensive Reach Across India’s Major Airports

The campaign spans several airports across the nation, leveraging the heavy footfall of these transit hubs. Estimated impressions from the campaign include:

● Bangalore: 35 lakhs

● Delhi: 60 lakhs

● Hyderabad: 20 lakhs

● Goa: 5 lakhs

● Mumbai: 55 lakhs

With a combined reach exceeding 175 lakhs, this campaign effectively positions Knauf India at the forefront of the construction materials market while reinforcing its presence among a targeted and influential audience.

Reflecting on this milestone campaign, Sumit Bidani, CEO of Knauf India, shared, “Our airport OOH campaign is a testament to our dedication to excellence and innovation. Airports are gateways of opportunity, and we are thrilled to showcase our world-class solutions to a diverse audience of professionals and decision-makers. This initiative not only highlights our cutting-edge products but also our commitment to sustainability, which is integral to our vision for the future of construction in India.”

He added, “Through our focused efforts, we aim to redefine customer experiences, providing high-quality and environmentally conscious building materials that empower the construction industry.”

The Power of Airport Advertising

The OOH advertising market in India has experienced exponential growth, with airport advertising emerging as one of its most effective channels. Airports serve as ideal venues for engaging a premium audience, offering extended dwell times that ensure higher brand recall. The integration of advanced digital displays has further enhanced the medium, allowing brands to create dynamic and visually captivating campaigns. Knauf India’s initiative taps into these trends, setting a benchmark for impactful airport advertising.

Creative Excellence Driving Engagement

The campaign’s creatives are meticulously designed to resonate with its target audience. Bold visuals, compelling messages, and strategic placements work in harmony to convey Knauf’s core values of innovation, quality, and sustainability. The result is an engaging campaign that not only captures attention but also leaves a lasting impression on viewers.

A Strategic Move in a Competitive Market

By choosing airports as the primary medium for its campaign, Knauf India reinforces its position as a premium and forward-thinking brand. This initiative not only amplifies brand awareness but also positions the company as a preferred partner for innovative building solutions, especially among high-value stakeholders in the construction industry.

Knauf continues to set benchmarks in the construction industry through its unwavering focus on innovation, sustainability, and superior quality. This airport OOH campaign stands as a testament to its forward-thinking approach, aimed at empowering industry professionals and meeting the evolving needs of customers.