Andrew W Murray Jr.’s New Book The Right to be Selfish

Gainsville, FL, June 19, 2024 — Fulton Books author Andrew W Murray Jr, a loving husband and devoted father of three, as well as a US veteran and a retired Home Depot associate of twenty-five years, has completed his most recent book, “The Right to Be Selfish”: an impassioned plea to encourage readers from all walks of life to come together and repair the divisiveness within America, despite their right to be selfish and not care for others.

“We as a people of the United States of America face multiple problems every day,” writes Murray Jr. “Some are small, some are large, and new ones are coming up all the time. This is not a perfect society, and we don’t live in a perfect world. A lot of people here in the USA are doing the best they can do to help fix these problems. Some are not doing anything. They feel that it is not their problem. They believe if they turn their heads, these problems will go away. They will not. By not doing anything, some of the problems just got bigger.

“It has been proven time and time again that the only way to fix our problems is to pull together. When we stand together, we are one great nation. When we stand apart, we are just a country in turmoil. This is a free country and the land of opportunity. Because of this, this is also the land where you have the right to be selfish.

“Let us be one nation again. Stop the hate and embrace the love. Let’s stop fighting each other and start loving and helping each other. Let’s be the America that we once were. We are a very diverse country. We are because we are a great nation. Although we have the right to be selfish, let’s come together and fix our problems.”