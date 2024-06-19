Synchrony India Hosts Fams’ Day Out: A Celebration of Family

Hyderabad, India, June 19th, 2024: Synchrony, a leading consumer financial services company, highlighted the spirit of community and strengthening the bond of togetherness at its annual Family Day event at the Hyderabad Central Hub. More than 7000 people, including employees and their families, enjoyed a day to strengthen bonds and celebrate the vibrant Synchrony work family. The curated cultural experience captivated the audience including a diverse lineup of talented vocalists, energetic bands, and mesmerizing dance troops highlighted abundant talent and entertainment. The family day event was made even more special by a captivating dance performance by the talented employees and their families. Their energy displayed the strong sense of community within the organization.

“I am proud and inspired every day by how Synchrony’s caring culture celebrates our employees’ commitment to the company values and our partners, stakeholders, customers, and each other. The Family Day event is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our people and tell their loved ones a big thank you for their relentless support.” said Rachana Bahadur, SVP, Country Head – India. “Creating engaging events for our employees is an integral part of our award-winning company culture, and we are committed to continuously providing these unparalleled experiences, celebrating and supporting one another,” she added. “At Synchrony, we understand the importance of creating a strong sense of community beyond the workplace,” said Gaurav Sehgal, Senior Vice President Human Resources – Asia. “Family Day at Synchrony is a special occasion embodying our community and reaffirming our connection to our families. Seeing our employees and their families enjoying and celebrating together is inspiring. Investing in our employees’ well-being and creating opportunities to connect with their loved ones under one roof is a key pillar of our company culture. After all, happy families make for happy employees, and that’s a recipe for a thriving company culture,” he added.

Synchrony’s comprehensive benefits program, featuring flexible work options, generous parental leave, and comprehensive wellness programs, empowers employees to manage work-life balance and prioritize their families. This focus on well-being aligns perfectly with the spirit of Family Day, creating a supportive environment where employees can thrive personally and professionally. Synchrony’s dedication to employee satisfaction is also underscored by recent recognition in the Ambition Box Employee Choice Awards and multiple accolades by Great Place to Work’s list of India’s Best Workplaces.

Events like Family Day are essential in building a trusted and supportive community. They provide an opportunity for employees and their families to connect, relax, and enjoy time together outside the usual work environment. Synchrony remains dedicated to continuing this tradition, recognizing the significant impact such events have on enhancing employee morale and establishing a united, inclusive workplace culture. The company looks forward to many more celebrations in the coming years, further strengthening the bonds within the Synchrony family.