Anurag University’s innovative approach to celebrate India’s 75th Republic Day

Hyderabad, January 26, 2024: Telangana’s first private University, Anurag University celebrated the 75th Republic Day of our country innovatively by launching a unique initiative “Project Expo” showcasing 75 social impact projects.

Disclosing this unveiling immediately after flag hoisting and Republic Day celebrations, Registrar, Prof.Balaji Utla said Science and technology make life easier and more comfortable for humans. They save both time and money and open up new perspectives of understanding. They aid in the advancement of the human race. What could be a better celebration for the 75th Republic Day than creating a stage for students to unveil the next best ideas that solve some of society’s problems?

Earlier speaking to the students immediately after presenting awards to winners in various activities, the registrar said you must be problem solvers and not creators. We don’t want to see you as a country of ranters. Instead, we want you to be problem identifiers and solvers. This ‘Project Expo’ , the first in the series, is an opportunity created for the students to identify the pain points in the society we live in and then propose a solution. This is the prized skill that differentiates you from the rest of the world, he told the students.

Your immediate competition is not your classroom but China, Vietnam, and European nations. Your immediate competition is another country, and you should not allow them to snatch away your opportunities, lunches, and your jobs.

Elaborating on his point Prof. Balaji gave examples of two companies FOXCONN, the world’s largest contract manufacturer of electronics and Apple Inc., an American manufacturer of personal computers, smartphones, tablet computers, computer peripherals, and computer software. FOXCONN, the contract manufacturer of the iPhone in India has a 50 bn US $ market value and Apple Inc has 3 a market value of $3 trillion. Its market value is almost equal to India’s GDP. Apple Is the World’s First $3 Trillion Company. Between both these companies which is more valuable? Prof Balaji asked the gathering.

It was only possible for Apple Inc. to be what it is today through innovation, Intellectual Property and problem-solving ability. So, keep a problem-solving mindset, he told the gathering.

Registrar Prof. Balaji Utla along with the Deans and Heads of the Departments launched the ‘Project Expo’ at the respective departments of the college.

Speaking about ‘Project Expo’, which will be an annual affair after that, Prof Balaji said, I gave all the departments an almost impossible task for this project at the last August 15 celebrations. In response to my call, they have come out with 160 plus ideas of which some 120 are shortlisted. All these are now being exhibited. It has 75 major ideas. These will be showcased to the public from the 29th, he added.

Some of these projects include the Smart EV Campus Mobility Car, an Automatic Motorised Cover for two and four-wheelers, Smart Toilets, Anurag Operating Systems(AOS) on the lines of the Windows Operating System; Solar Smart Dustbin; Anurag GPT; an Image Caption Generator; A Smart Chair and others

Smart EV Campus Mobility Car was an attraction at the campus as it was ferrying VIPs, Guests and others and making campus mobility effortless and smooth. Developed by students of EEE, this EV carries three plus one and a driver. It is a five-seater with 1200 kgs motor capacity. It has a body weight of 450 kg and a load bearing of 750 kg. It had a test ride of over 100 km on the campus already without any major problems. It is fitted with a lithium-ion battery and a Smart Battery Management System. One charge can enable 80 km of travel within the campus. It is made from scrap, Nanya electric parts, steel rods and fitted with Auto suspension. The chassis was designed and developed with local help. The idea of the team behind the development is to propose this as the best Campus EV Mobility Vehicle. The invention has received accolades. They made this vehicle for Rs 1.8 lakh rupees investment in one and a half months. The 12-member team worked on it.

Smart Shelter Cover for Two, Three and Four Wheelers is another attraction. The students named it Automatic Motorized Cover for the Vehicle. It is a multipurpose cover. Students of ECE have conceptualized it. It is easy to use, smart, foldable and multipurpose. It is fitted with sensors. They have used PVC Pipes, SMPS, Window Motor, Micro Controller. They spent Rs 12000/- to build it. Six team members worked on it for a month.

Computer Science students of Anurag developed Anurag Operating Systems(AOS) on the lines of the Windows Operating System. Microsoft Windows is a commercial operating system and purchasing licenses for Windows can add to the overall cost. Although Microsoft Windows has made great improvements in reliability in recent years, it is still considered less reliable than Linux. Anurag Operating System was an attempt to overcome shortcomings in Microsoft Windows and make it more accessible at least cost, said the students associated with the project.

Some of the other ideas or projects on display were Smart toilets for promoting better hygiene by reducing the need for manual contact and ensuring a cleaner toilet environment. It also incorporates water-saving technologies and Image caption generation using deep reinforcement learning. This will enable to generate captions from any image with high accuracy

Anurag University is a private University. It is the first private university in the state of Telangana. It is located in Venkatapur, Medchal-Malkajgiri district. It offers Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Doctoral Programs through its Schools of Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Nursing and Medical Sciences.