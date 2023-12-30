ASDC National Automobile Olympiad: Fostering Future Leaders for the Industry

Ghaziabad/New Delhi ,30 Dec 2023: The second edition of the ASDC National Automobile Olympiad, organised by Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC), concluded successfully in collaboration with CBSE – Central Board of Secondary Education, and NPOCA – the National Program on Career Awareness on 29 December 2023. The final event ceremony took place in AKG Engineering College, Ghaziabad. This competition aimed to ignite the interest of school students in the automotive industry, providing them with fundamental to advanced knowledge. Ravindra Pal Singh, Joint Secretary (Skill Education), CBSE, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

This Olympiad witnessed the participation of many students from grades 6 to 12 across India. In Group-1 (classes 6 to 8), Saketh Sandeep emerged as the winner, with first runner-up Hiral Sharma and second runner-up Ishan Snehi. In Group-2 (classes 9 and 10), Rudra Raju secured the first position, and Divyajyoti Senapati and Mayank Kumar Rai secured the second and third positions respectively. For Group-3 (classes 11 and 12), Souhardya Roy secured the first position in this category, while Anuj Bhattacharya and Ayushman Saho won the second and third positions respectively.