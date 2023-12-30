Ring in 2024 with RHYTHM & FIZZ at Sayaji Hotel Pune’s Spectacular New Year Eve Bash!

Sayaji Hotel Pune invites you to a night of unforgettable festivities as we bid farewell to 2023 and welcome the New Year in style. Join us for an extravagant celebration featuring *Live DJ*, *Belly dance performance* with a dazzling midnight countdown.

Toast to new beginnings with a *Multi Cuisine Buffet* showcasing culinary delights & taste from world wide. Say cheers to the passing year with Dazzling *Unlimited Alco Beverages*

A celebration weaving together the artistry of Bellydance, Arabic/Spanish Fusion, and Brazilian Samba.

Hailing from the Czech Republic, a world-class artist will grace the stage.

For table reservations & booking. Contact 93722 67401 , 78878 60779