Aspiring for a Medical Career in the US? A Comparative Guide for International Students on US vs. Caribbean Medical Schools

Choosing the right medical school is critical, especially for international students aiming for a career in the US. Beyond location, it’s important to align educational goals and personal circumstances with a supportive institution. While US schools are often preferred, Caribbean medical schools also offer strong pathways to a US medical career. This article compares both options to help guide future medical students.

Evaluation of Medical School Applications

US and Caribbean medical schools have similar prerequisites and application processes. US schools focus heavily on GPA and MCAT scores, while Caribbean schools like St. George’s University (SGU) use a holistic approach, considering academics, extracurriculars, life experiences, work history, volunteer work, and medical exposure. This broader assessment allows Caribbean schools to recognize and nurture exceptional candidates with diverse strengths and backgrounds.

Dates of Admission

Medical schools in the United States only begin programs in the fall. In contrast, the majority of medical schools in the Caribbean admit students two or three times a year, typically in August, January, and April. If your application to a US medical school is rejected the first time, this flexibility can be a huge benefit because you won’t have to wait a full year to reapply.

The In-Person Interview

Receiving a notification that a medical school has reviewed your application and invited you for an interview is a thrilling moment. While in-person interviews at US medical schools may not be convenient for international students, top Caribbean medical schools offer flexible options to accommodate prospective students. These schools provide virtual tours and interviews, allowing students to engage without the need for travel. Additionally, admitted students can join both virtual/in-person social gatherings and participate in dedicated Facebook groups to connect with peers. In some cases, universities may even cover travel and housing expenses for campus visits, ensuring a seamless experience for all candidates.

Getting Accepted

Even if students don’t meet medical school prerequisites, they can still have great potential. US schools lack a safety net for such candidates. In contrast, some Caribbean schools accept non-traditional applicants and support them through dedicated tracks/programs, helping them adjust to the demands of medical school.

Residency and Location of Practice

Regardless of where you want to secure a residency, the most important factors in matching for a residency are your United States Medical Licensing Exam (USMLE) Step 1 scores, letters of recommendation, and performance evaluations. You might be concerned that attending a Caribbean medical school could hinder your chances of matching for a residency or practicing in the United States. However, while graduates from Caribbean medical schools practice globally, most are in the US. At SGU School of Medicine, international students have had an 88% US residency placement rate for international graduates over the last five years.1

Starting in 2023, the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG) will only certify graduates from medical schools accredited by a World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) approved body. If you’re considering Caribbean medical schools, ensure their accreditor has WFME approval.

Limited Medical School Spots

One of the biggest challenges for international students aiming for US medical schools is the limited number of available slots. With intense competition, only a small percentage of seats are allocated to non-US citizens or permanent residents. These limited slots make it challenging for international students to secure admission. In contrast, Caribbean medical schools offer a more inclusive admission process while still providing the education and credentials needed to pursue a medical career in the US.

Additional Considerations

When choosing between Caribbean and US medical schools, several factors can influence your decision. Consider the cost of attendance, class size, alumni network, clinical rotation options, and accreditation to find the best fit. This comprehensive assessment will assist you in selecting a medical school that supports your overall development and will help you pursue a successful career in medicine.

Average of 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 residency placement rates. Residency placement rate is defined as the total number of international students/graduates (non-US or Canadian) who obtained a US residency divided by the total number of international students/graduates who applied to a US residency program in a given year as of April 2024.