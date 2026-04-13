Azent Overseas Education Announces India’s Biggest Study Abroad Fair on 9th May Featuring Top Global Universities

Mumbai, Apr 13: Azent Overseas Education, a global education advisory platform helping students achieve their international education goals, has announced a Pan-India Virtual Education Fair scheduled for 9th May 2026. The event will bring together TOP leading international universities on a single platform, offering students across India the opportunity to explore global education opportunities and connect directly with university representatives.

Priyanka Nishar, Founder of Azent Overseas Education said, “The future of global education will be shaped by how well we align ambition with opportunity in an increasingly intelligent, AI-driven world. We are moving toward an ecosystem where learning is no longer linear but dynamic, personalised, and deeply connected to real-world outcomes. The real shift lies in empowering individuals to stay goal-focused while continuously evolving—leveraging technology, global exposure, and mentorship to unlock their fullest potential.”

Through this virtual fair, students planning to pursue higher education abroad will be able to interact with admissions teams from participating universities, discuss academic programs, and receive personalised guidance based on their academic profiles and career aspirations.

The event aims to simplify the study abroad journey by giving students direct access to university officials and academicians without geographical barriers. Participants will be able to explore different courses, understand admission requirements, and gain insights into campus life, scholarships, and post-study career prospects.

The fair will also allow students to have one-on-one interactions with university representatives, enabling them to evaluate the right academic pathways and make informed decisions about their international education journey. By connecting students directly with global universities, Azent Overseas Education aims to make the study abroad process clearer, more transparent, and easier to navigate.

The Azent Pan-India Virtual Education Fair will provide students with the chance to network with global institutions, receive expert insights, and gain a deeper understanding of international academic environments — all from the comfort of their homes.

Event Details

Event: Azent Pan-India Virtual Education Fair

Date: 9th May 2026

Format: Online

Participating Institutions: Top Global Universities

Eligibility: Students across India planning to study abroad

Students interested in attending can register online here: https://www.azent.com/events-webinars/azent-study-abroad-fair-2026-09-May-2026-Pan to secure their spot and gain direct access to university representatives, expert guidance, and insights on studying abroad.