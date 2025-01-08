Chitkara International School Features in Disney+ Hotstar’s Prestigious Series “Leading Educational Institutes in India”

8th January 2025 Chandigarh, India Chitkara International School has achieved a significant milestone by being prominently featured in Disney+ Hotstar’s renowned series Leading Educational Institutes in India. This prestigious recognition highlights the school’s transformative approach to education and its integral role in shaping the future of learning both in India and globally.

Celebrated as the No. 1 Happy School and a leader in employability and future-readiness, Chitkara International School sets the benchmark for academic excellence through its unique fusion of rigorous scholarship, experiential learning, and advanced technological integration. The school’s forward-thinking approach to education prioritizes not just academic achievement, but also emotional well-being, life skills, and career readiness.

One of the school’s standout initiatives is its pioneering “PhD to Playway Curriculum”, a reverse-integrated educational model that bridges early childhood learning with higher education. This innovative curriculum focuses on equipping students with employability skills, critical thinking, and future preparedness, with a strong emphasis on play-based and experiential learning. Vibrant classroom themes, such as Underwater World and Jungle Safari, foster creativity and curiosity in the junior wing.

In addition, the Sole Point of Contact (SPOC) initiative facilitates continuous communication between parents and educators, ensuring a collaborative approach to student development. The school also offers a diverse range of co-curricular activities in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), enhancing students’ skills in various fields while nurturing their creativity and confidence through Pep Talks and Kaleidoscope Events.

Chitkara International School’s commitment to innovation is further evident in its state-of-the-art Atal Tinkering Lab, “The Tinkering Talkies”, where STEM education thrives. With more than 18 patents filed by students and staff, the school continues to lead in innovation. Its Career Testing Programme, held regularly with professionals from diverse fields, helps students align their interests with future career pathways.

The school’s holistic approach is underscored by its focus on Emotional Quotient (EQ), Intelligence Quotient (IQ), Skill Quotient (SQ), and Happiness Quotient (HQ), ensuring well-rounded student development. Knowledge Walkways, interactive learning spaces, provide an immersive educational experience beyond the classroom. Sustainability is also a core focus, with the Chitkara Sustainable Centre empowering students to engage in eco-friendly projects rooted in the principles of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle.

Chitkara International School goes beyond traditional classrooms, offering Employability Studios designed to equip students with real-world skills. The school’s partnerships with prestigious global institutions such as HARVARD, MIT, NASA, and UNESCO provide students with unparalleled learning opportunities, ensuring they are well-prepared for international success.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Chairperson of Chitkara International Schools, and Dr. Niyati Chitkara, Director of Chitkara International School, the institution continues to set global benchmarks in education. This recognition by Disney+ Hotstar reinforces Chitkara International School’s commitment to excellence, innovation, sustainability, and holistic development, positioning it as a beacon of educational success.