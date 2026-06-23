EuroSchool commences operations at three new campuses across Bengaluru and Pune, strengthening its growing K-12 footprint

India, June 23: EuroSchool, one of India’s leading K–12 school networks, has announced the launch of three new campuses, EuroSchool Hennur and EuroSchool Gunjur in Bengaluru, and EuroSchool Manjri in Pune, further strengthening its presence across India’s fast-growing cities.

The expansion reflects EuroSchool‘s commitment to bringing its distinctive educational philosophy to more families, offering a learning experience that combines academic rigour with opportunities for personal growth and self-discovery.

The new campuses were inaugurated on 8 June 2026 in Hennur, Bengaluru; 11 June 2026 in Gunjur, Bengaluru; and 16 June 2026 in Manjri, Pune. Located within growing residential hubs, the campuses are designed to provide families with access to high-quality education closer to home.

Built on EuroSchool‘s philosophy of Balanced Schooling, the campuses place equal emphasis on academic achievement, wellbeing, co-curricular excellence, and future readiness. Students are encouraged to think critically, collaborate effectively, and pursue their interests in an environment that nurtures both achievement and individuality.

At EuroSchool, the unique LRPAX pedagogy (Learn, Reinforce, Practice, Apply, and eXperience), along with innovative programs such as ORION, our Career Guidance and University Readiness Program, the Math Mastery Program, AI Literacy, Newton, our AI-powered study buddy and a new-age Pre-Primary and Primary Curriculum, equips students with future-ready skills while fostering holistic development.

More than educational institutions, the new campuses aspire to become vibrant centres of community learning, bringing together students, parents, educators, and local stakeholders to create nurturing ecosystems that support lifelong growth and development.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Sadashiv Nayak, CEO, K–12, Lighthouse Learning Group, said: “The launch of our new campuses in Hennur, Gunjur, and Manjri marks an important milestone in EuroSchool‘s growth journey. At EuroSchool, our purpose is to help every child discover their unique strengths, interests, and aspirations. Through our philosophy of ‘Discover Yourself’ and our Balanced Schooling approach, we strive to create learning environments where students build confidence, curiosity, adaptability, and the skills required to succeed in a rapidly changing world. We are delighted to bring this experience to more families across Bengaluru and Pune.”

Driven by the trust of its growing parent community, EuroSchool continues to expand its network across key urban centres, delivering high-quality education that combines strong academic outcomes with holistic development and student wellbeing.

EUROSCHOOL ADDRESSES

• Hennur: Off Hennur Road, Kyalasanahally, Bengaluru – 560077

• Gunjur: Opp. New Thippasandra Road, Halasahalli Thippasandra, Bengaluru – 560087

• Manjri: Near Kalpataru Serenity, Manjri Road, Hadapsar, Pune – 412307