Wellness Message Resonates from Anup Jalota’s Home

Mumbai, June 23: On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2026, a special yoga session organized at the residence of Padma Shri awardee and renowned bhajan singer Anup Jalota conveyed the message that yoga is not merely a form of physical exercise but the foundation of a healthy, balanced, and energetic life. This unique confluence of music, health, and spirituality was made even more meaningful by the inspiring presence of celebrity yoga therapist Shilpi Chugh.

Focused on yoga, pranayama, and positive living, the session saw Shilpi Chugh emphasize that regular yoga practice not only strengthens the body but also promotes mental peace, emotional balance, and self-confidence. She encouraged participants to make yoga an integral part of their daily lives.

The most inspiring moment of the event came when Anup Jalota shared his experience of practicing yoga for over six decades. He explained that healthy lungs and strong physical stamina are essential for a singer. This is why he has been practicing yoga since his teenage years and continues to do so even today. According to him, yoga enables him to perform on stage for hours without fatigue. He believes that yoga has not only given him better health but has also infused his singing with renewed energy and vitality.

Filled with enthusiasm and positivity, the event once again demonstrated that yoga is not just a one-day celebration but a lifelong practice that paves the way for health, happiness, and success.