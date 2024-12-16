FOSTIIMA Business School Hosts MARGDARSHAK 3.0, Celebrating HR Excellence with Dr. Shashi Tharoor

16 December, New Delhi: FOSTIIMA Business School, an AICTE-approved PGDM college in Delhi NCR, hosted the MARGDARSHAK 3.0 Awards for renowned HR professionals in honor of the founding faculty of IIM-Ahmedabad. Dr. Shashi Tharoor was invited as the chief guest of this memorable evening, along with the guests of honor, Mr. SY Siddiqui, Mr. Kiran Karik, Mr. Rajiv Dubey, and Mr. Dhruv Prakash.

The ceremony was attended by a distinguished advisory council, corporate luminaries, and senior professionals from organizations such as Makemytrip, KPMG, Blue Pi Consulting, and others whose extensive and varied experience made it a historic event. The MARGDARSHAK 3.0 Awards was a remarkable experience with winners in 11 categories where CHROs and senior HR professionals of renowned companies came together to be recognized and rewarded for their great work in their respective fields.

Addressing to all the guests & participants, Dr. Shashi Tharoor said, “I am thrilled to be part of the third edition of the FOSTIIMA Business School’s MARGDARSHAK Awards, established four years ago in honor of the founding faculty of the esteemed Indian Institute of Management. The core objective of an MBA degree remains to deepen the understanding of business dynamics across industries, market mechanisms, and the global economy. India, now emerging as a global hub for entrepreneurship, proudly holds the position of the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem. With over 140,000 startups and more than 140 unicorns in leading sectors like FinTech, e-commerce, and healthcare, their combined valuation exceeds $500 billion.”

“MBA education is not just about acquiring knowledge—it’s about embracing the ethos of leadership, a quality emphasized by one of today’s awardees and central to FOSTIIMA’s mission. Today, MBA graduates have an abundance of career opportunities. Beyond seeking jobs, many are leaping to create jobs and drive innovation as entrepreneurs.” Dr. Tharoor added.

On the success of the MARGDARSHAK 3.0, Mr. Anil Somani, Chairman of FOSTIIMA Business School, Delhi, said, “It’s our honor to welcome all of you as our distinguished guests to this felicitation ceremony of the MARGDARSHAK 3.0. FOSTIIMA, an acronym for Friends of 73 and was founded by seven alumni of IIM Ahmedabad. The management of FOSTIIMA is also run by alumni of IIM-A. We started FOSTIIMA with the objective of giving back because we realized that we owe our success to our alma mater, i.e., the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, and the value of work by founding faculty. An institution is remembered by each alumni, but faculty is often forgotten. So as a mark of tribute to this faculty, we started the MARGDARSHAK Awards with this noble intent. The MARGDARSHAK Awards are unique in the sense that one institution is honoring the memory of the faculty of another parent institution, which makes these awards different. The jury deliberates over every candidate and makes it very certain that only the deserving candidates are given an award. Our advisory council is the senior and expert HR professionals who have guided us throughout the journey of the MARGDARSHAK Awards and also provided required inputs to the jury.”