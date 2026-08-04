IIM Ahmedabad Publishes Case Study on The House of Abhinandan Lodha’s Unique Business Model

Mumbai, Aug 4: The House of Abhinandan Lodha, India’s largest branded land developer, announced that the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad , India’s premier management school, has published a comprehensive case study on the company’s pioneering digital first consumer journey and unique business model that has enabled the disruptive real estate company to transform land ownership in India.

Published by the IIMA Case Centre, “HoABL: Ready for Scaling Up“ has been co-authored by Sourav Borah, Associate Professor of Marketing at IIMA, and Dr. Aparna Kansal of IMT Ghaziabad. Prof. Sourav Borah has published many papers in multiple top-tier academic journals such as Journal of International Business Studies, Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science, Journal of International Marketing and Journal of Business Research. IIMA’s case studies are widely used across MBA and executive education programmes to help students, entrepreneurs and business leaders analyse real-world strategic decisions, business model innovation and organisational transformation.

The case examines how HoABL reimagined land ownership by creating India’s branded land category through a digital first, customer centric business model . It explores how the company combined technology, rigorous legal due diligence, world-class design led development, operational excellence, top-tier hospitality and end to end data driven marketing to simplify the land ownership journey, build trust and transparency, and transform land into a structured wealth creation asset for a new generation of investors. It treats land as a long-term wealth proposition instead of a mere short-term investment. It also analyses the strategic choices involved in scaling an entrepreneurial business while preserving customer trust and long-term brand differentiation.

Commenting on the recognition, Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman, The House of Abhinandan Lodha said,

“It is a privilege for The House of Abhinandan Lodha to be the subject of a case study at IIM Ahmedabad . We are grateful that one of India’s foremost academic institutions has chosen to document our efforts to create a new category in Indian real estate by reimagining land ownership through trust, transparency and technology. We hope this case inspires future entrepreneurs to challenge convention and demonstrate that even the most traditional industries can be transformed through bold ideas and disciplined execution.”

Sourav Bohra, Associate professor of Marketing, IIMA and co-author of the case study said

“HoABL presents an interesting example of category creation and business model innovation in an industry that has historically been fragmented and relationship driven. The case examines how the company combined digital capabilities, branding, operational design, and customer centric thinking to address longstanding inefficiencies in land ownership. It offers a rich context for research and teaching, enabling readers to analyse strategic choices involved in scaling a disruptive business while building trust in a category that has traditionally lacked institutional structure.”