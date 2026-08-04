CenturyPly Launches Total Cover, India’s First Comprehensive Warranty on Plywood, Reimbursing the Full Furniture Cost

Kolkata, Aug 4: CenturyPly announced the launch of Total Cover, India’s first comprehensive warranty commitment on plywood. If a covered defect in Club Prime or Architect Ply is confirmed within ten years of purchase, CenturyPly will reimburse the furniture-related costs arising from that defect – plywood, laminates or veneers, adhesives, labour and transportation.

The insight behind Total Cover

Plywood is a product consumers cannot judge by looking at it. The qualities that decide how furniture holds up years later are invisible at the point of purchase – so buyers must rely on what brands claim. And with every brand claiming the same thing, claims themselves have stopped carrying weight. CenturyPly concluded that in this category, the only credible promise is one a company puts money behind.

The commitment grew out of a decision taken about two and a half years ago, when CenturyPly centralised every customer complaint from across India into a single system and its leadership began reading each one. A pattern emerged: customers rarely spoke about the plywood alone. They spoke about laminates redone, labour paid twice, homes disrupted – the furniture built around it. Over the next two years, the company quietly resolved such cases end-to-end while building the service and technical assessment systems needed to honour the commitment at national scale, launching Total Cover only once that capability was proven.

An assurance of this scale can only be offered by a manufacturer with uncompromising confidence in its own quality. Total Cover is that confidence, extended to the customer.

Mr. Keshav Bhajanka, Executive Director, CenturyPly:

“Two and a half years of studying customer experiences taught us something uncomfortable: today’s consumer doesn’t know whom to believe. So many claims have been made by different companies over the years, that trust itself has worn thin. That is why Total Cover is not another product claim. It is an assurance – a commitment to stand behind the customer’s entire investment in their furniture, backed by CenturyPly’s 40 years of manufacturing excellence.”

Ms. Nikita Bansal, Executive Director, CenturyPly:

“For years, our industry has measured warranty by one thing – replacing the plywood. But when we sat with our customers’ real cases, we found that’s not what keeps them up at night. A defect means dismantling furniture, redoing laminates and veneers, paying for labour and transport all over again. The plywood was never the real cost. The rebuilding was. Total Cover was built to solve exactly that – extending protection beyond the plywood to the furniture built around it, giving homeowners real confidence and peace of mind.”

A simple digital journey

Homeowners can register their purchase online within ninety days, receive a digital warranty certificate and, whenever required, initiate claims through the warranty portal or CenturyPly’s toll-free customer support. Every claim is supported by technical inspection and a structured service process. After the ten-year Total Cover period, products continue with their standard warranty – Lifetime on Architect Ply and the remaining twenty-year product warranty on Club Prime.

Setting a new benchmark for the category

Total Cover shifts the basis of competition in the category from claims to commitment. A ten-year financial undertaking on the customer’s full furniture cost cannot be made casually, it demands a level of manufacturing consistency and service capability that the company believes is difficult to replicate. Total Cover is CenturyPly’s confidence in its own quality, extended to the customer.

Warranties in this category have historically meant one thing: replacing the plywood. Total Cover moves the basis of competition from product claims to financial commitment -a ten-year undertaking on the customer’s full furniture cost that cannot be made casually and, the company believes, cannot be easily replicated.

The commitment is being taken to consumers nationwide through a campaign featuring brand ambassador Aamir Khan, built around the thought “Poore Furniture Ka Full Cost Wapas”, running across television, digital, print and outdoor.