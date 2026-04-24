IMS Noida Celebrates Earth Day with Creative Awareness Campaign

Noida: The School of Information Technology at IMS Noida, located in Sector-62, organized a creative and socially impactful competition on the occasion of Earth Day to spread awareness about environmental conservation. During the event, students designed posters using Canva and AI-powered Canva tools, delivering meaningful messages on protecting the environment. BCA and MCA students actively participated and presented their ideas creatively on important themes such as pollution control, environmental protection, reuse, recycling, water conservation, green energy, plastic-free lifestyle, and clean surroundings. Through their posters, students encouraged everyone to keep the Earth safe, green, and clean.

On this occasion, Vice President Mr. Chirag Gupta said that Earth Day is not just an occasion to celebrate for one day, but a reminder to understand our responsibilities toward nature. He emphasized that creating awareness among students regarding environmental protection, cleanliness, and sustainable development is a collective responsibility. He added that the institution aims to connect students with social values along with education so that they can become aware, responsible, and sensitive citizens in the future.

Program Coordinator Dr. Anita Pati Mishra stated that the Earth Day event was organized to increase awareness among students about environmental protection. She said that through the poster-making competition, students showcased their creativity, technical skills, and social thinking in an excellent manner. Students delivered impactful messages on significant issues such as pollution control, water conservation, reuse, recycling, and a clean environment. She further added that such initiatives inspire students to become responsible toward society and nature while motivating them to bring positive change in the world.