Happy & Hungry The Event Co. Introduces R.O.O.T: A Framework for Carbon-Neutral and Responsible Events

Mumbai, India, Apr 24: On the occasion of Earth Day, Happy & Hungry-The Event Co. has announced the launch of R.O.O.T (Our Path to Carbon Neutral Events), a structured sustainability framework designed to help brands create more responsible, measurable, and environmentally conscious event experiences. The launch comes at a time when rising carbon emissions, climate concerns, and increasing global ESG expectations are reshaping how brands operate, making it imperative for events to move beyond consumption-driven setups to more accountable execution.

“The future of events is not just built, it is rooted in responsibility,” said Mudit Jain, Founder, Happy & Hungry – The Event Co. “With R.O.O.T, we are enabling brands to not only reduce their environmental impact but also measure and take ownership of it. Sustainability today is not a choice, it is the need of the hour.” He further added, “For us, this is about moving from intent to action. Clients today are looking for clarity, credibility, and measurable outcomes. R.O.O.T brings structure to sustainability in events, ensuring that every experience we create is not just impactful, but also accountable.”

The R.O.O.T framework is built on four key pillars-Review, Optimize, Offset, and Transform, covering the entire event lifecycle. It begins with measuring greenhouse gas emissions and overall carbon footprint across production, logistics, materials, and execution, followed by detailed sustainability reports for transparency. The framework then focuses on reducing impact at the source through eco-conscious materials, efficient design, and waste minimisation, while addressing residual emissions through verified carbon credits and plantation initiatives, supported by official certification. Ultimately, it aims to transform events into impact-driven platforms where sustainability is visible, engaging, and aligned with brand values.

Through this approach, Happy & Hungry is positioning events as platforms for measurable environmental action rather than just experiential output, enabling brands to strengthen sustainability positioning, access documented carbon data, enhance credibility through verified certifications, and stay ahead in an industry shifting towards responsible execution.

Because the next era of events will not just be defined by scale or spectacle, but by accountability, carbon awareness, and purpose-driven impact.