Lotus Petal Senior Secondary School Achieves 100 Percent Result in First-Ever CBSE Board Exams

Gurgaon, Apr 24 : Lotus Petal Senior Secondary School (LPSSS) has reached a landmark achievement with its first-ever CBSE Grade 10 batch securing an outstanding 100% pass result, with all 49 students successfully clearing the board examinations.

As the school’s inaugural CBSE associate, this accomplishment reflects the determination of students, many from underserved backgrounds, along with the dedicated efforts of the faculty and leadership. The subject-wise performance further highlights academic excellence, with 100% results in Hindi, English, Science, Social Science, and IT, and an impressive 93.8% in Mathematics.

Principal Ms. Srividya Sridharexpressed immense pride, noting that the achievement is a result of consistent guidance, structured preparation, and a strong focus on conceptual learning.Founder Mr. Kushal Raj Chakravorty congratulated the students and staff, emphasizing that the success goes beyond academics and reflects values such as perseverance, integrity, and hard work.

The milestone was celebrated across the school with a cake-cutting ceremony, bringing together students, teachers, and changemakers. The school also recognized Grade 10 toppers and continues to promote holistic development through initiatives such as inter-house science competitions, health and wellness activities, and awareness assemblies.

This achievement reinforces the vision of Lotus Petal Foundation, under which the school operates, to provide quality education and empower students to become responsible and capable individuals.

The success of this first batch marks the beginning of many more milestones, further strengthening LPSSS’s position as a growing center of academic excellence.