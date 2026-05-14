Indian Students Are Choosing Study-Abroad Courses Based on Jobs, Cost and Career ROI, Leap Data Shows

May, 14 : Indian students planning to study abroad are becoming more practical about their choices, with jobs, affordability and career value now influencing decisions more strongly than just country preference or university ranking, according to new data from Leap, South Asia’s largest AI-powered study-abroad ecosystem. The clearest shift is visible in career-linked courses healthcare applications grew 37.6%, Master of Nursing Science saw a 533% breakout, Physiotherapy applications grew 336.3%, and a Master of AI programme in New Zealand drove a 33,800% year-on-year surge in applications.

The data also shows that students are thinking harder about the financial side of studying abroad. Scholarships came up in 40% of analysed student conversations, while job placement after a master’s appeared in 21%, part-time work in 15%, and cost of living in 12%. This suggests that students are not only asking where to study, but also whether the course can lead to a job, whether they can manage expenses, and whether the overall investment is worth it.

Healthcare is emerging as one of the strongest course-led trends. The growth in Nursing and Physiotherapy shows that Indian students are looking closely at fields where the link between education and employment is clearer. These courses are also easier for media to understand because the story is not just about student demand, but about students choosing careers that have stronger global relevance.

Europe is also becoming more attractive for students looking beyond traditional choices. Italy recorded 668.8% year-to-date growth, led by demand for STEM and healthcare courses. France saw 541.8% year-to-date growth, driven by specialised finance and marketing programmes. Demand from South Indian tech hubs also rose sharply for France, with Bangalore up 212%, Hyderabad up 1,100%, and Chennai up 750%, showing that working professionals are exploring Europe to move from core technology roles into product, management and business careers.

At the same time, students are entering the study-abroad process with more doubts. GRE and GMAT-related questions appeared in 58% of conversations, making entrance-exam clarity one of the biggest concern areas. Backlogs appeared in 27%, while low CGPA concerns appeared in 7%, showing that many students are unsure whether they are even eligible before they apply.

Ranking pressure is another visible concern. University ranking-related anxiety appeared in 7.8% of conversations, suggesting that students continue to attach high importance to global rankings, even when they may not fully understand how rankings connect with jobs, course quality or location-specific opportunities.

Together, the data points to a clear shift in India’s study-abroad market. Students are no longer making decisions only on aspiration. They are looking for clearer answers on jobs, costs, scholarships, exams, eligibility and long-term career value before choosing a course or destination.