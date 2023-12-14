IndiaSkills 2023-24: National Competition aims to Showcase diverse talent, elevate skill standards

Bengaluru, December 14, 2023: The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), operating under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), is set to host the mega contest, IndiaSkills 2023-24— a pan-India competition anticipating participation from lakhs of aspirants. This prestigious event seeks to celebrate a myriad of skills, empowering individuals to envision a future filled with opportunities.

The IndiaSkills competition is designed to align training standards with global benchmarks, fostering synergies with various industries. Participants will undergo a rigorous selection process at multiple levels—district, state, zonal, and national—with the ultimate reward being the chance to represent India in the WorldSkills Competition at Lyon, France, in 2024.

Registration for this grand event has commenced on the Skill India Digital website, inviting aspirants from across the nation to showcase their talents and skills. The competition, considered the gold standard of skills excellence, serves as a platform for young competitors to reach new heights and transform their passion into a profession.

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International, emphasized on the role of IndiaSkills in advancing the careers of emerging professionals. He highlighted the competition‘s significance in offering participants the opportunity to display their skills with perfection.

Furthermore, IndiaSkills Competition facilitates collaboration among governments, industry, and academia to bridge the skill gap and prepare the youth for the ever-evolving job market, helping them attain world-class standards of competence, excellence, and productivity.

Participants hailing from 26 states and union territories will compete in 61 skills across various domains, including Construction and Building Technology, Automotive Technology, Fashion Technology, Information and Communication Technology, Manufacturing and Engineering Technology, Social and Personal Services, and the emerging fields of Industry 4.0 and Cyber Security.

This convergence of skills not only shape careers of our youth but also lays the groundwork for collaboration among governments, industry stalwarts, and academicians. The competition, announced by the Union Minister for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Education, Shri. Dharmendra Pradhan on October 17, 2023, is held biennially with the support of state governments, industry players, Sector Skill Councils (SSCs), State Skill Development Missions (SSDMs), corporates, and partner institutes.

IndiaSkills, touted as the country’s biggest skill competition, is poised to demonstrate the highest standards of skilling and offers a platform to young people to showcase their talent. With the potential to reach the grassroot level, IndiaSkills 2023-24 is set to make a lasting impact on the skilling landscape of the nation.