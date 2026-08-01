Air India Express Commences Operations from Bhopal with Daily Flights to Delhi and Mumbai

Aug 01: Air India Express today commenced operations from Raja Bhoj Airport, Bhopal, with the launch of two daily flights to Delhi and a daily flight to Mumbai, strengthening connectivity from Madhya Pradesh’s capital. The inaugural flight to Delhi departed Raja Bhoj Airport at 12:45 hrs and arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport at 14:15 hrs. The first flight to Mumbai departed Bhopal at 13:40 hrs and landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 15:25 hrs.

Bookings for these flights are open on airindiaexpress.com, the Air India Express mobile app, and other major booking channels.

Schedule effective from 1 August 2026 (all timings are local) Departure Arrival Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency Delhi Bhopal 10:40; 15:05 12:05; 16:30 2x Daily Bhopal Delhi 12:45; 17:10 14:15; 18:40 2x Daily Mumbai Bhopal 11:20 13:00 Daily Bhopal Mumbai 13:40 15:25 Daily

Air India Express recently strengthened Madhya Pradesh’s international connectivity with the launch of direct flights between Indore and Abu Dhabi.With the commencement of services from Bhopal, the airline now operates around 55 weekly flights across Bhopal, Gwalior, and Indore.

Beyond enhancing connectivity to support tourism, trade, and economic growth, Air India Express continues to celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage through its Tales of India initiative. Madhya Pradesh is proudly represented on the airline’s Boeing 737-8 aircraft, VT-BXQ and VT-BXY, featuring tail art inspired by the state’s iconic Bagh hand-block printing tradition and Chanderi handwoven textile, respectively.