JIS University Hosts 4th Convocation Ceremony 1086 Graduates Honoured with Degrees and Medals in Prestigious Event

Kolkata, 29th June 2024: JIS University hosted its 4th convocation ceremony on June 29, 2024, in the university campus. The convocation was honoured by the presence of several esteemed dignitaries including Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Former Director of IIT Bombay and KN Bajaj Chair Professor; Sardar Taranjit Singh, Chancellor, JIS University & Managing Director, JIS Group; Dr. Narinder Kumar, Controller of Examinations; JIS University; Dr. Sanghamitra Kundu, Deputy Controller of Examinations, JIS University; Dr. Atanu Kotal, Deputy Registrar (Academics), JIS University and Prof H.S. Maji, Dean Academics, along with directors, deans, and department heads, officially inaugurated the ceremony and Prof. Bhabes Bhattacharya, Vice Chancellor, JIS University; presented the convocation report.

Porf. Tapan Kumar Nayak, University of Houston and CERN; Prof. Arun Bandopadhyay, Gujrat Biotechnological University; Prof. Bola Thapa, Kathmandu University; Prof. Mashiur Rahaman, National University Bangladesh; Dr. Md. Sabur Khan, Chairman, Daffodil International University Bangladesh and Dr. Neeraj Saxena, Pro Chancellor JIS University graced the occasion. Additionally, representatives from academia, research, industry and various colleges attended the ceremony.

The convocation ceremony began with a ceremonial procession, followed by the official inauguration announcement. During the event, 1086 students received their degrees and diplomas, including 683 undergraduate degrees, 316 postgraduate degrees, 73 diplomas and 14 Ph.D. degrees. In recognition of their exceptional academic performance, 39 students received gold medals, 34 received silver and 27 graduates received bronze medals. Above degrees and diplomas were conferred under various constituent departments of the faculties of JIS University, namely: Faculty of Engineering & Technology; Faculty of Management Studies; Faculty of Pharmacy; Faculty of Science; Faculty of Education; Faculty of Juridical Sciences; Faculty of Hospitality & Hotel Administration; and JIS Institute for Advanced Studies & Research (JISIASR).

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS Group remarked, “At JIS University, our goal is to create an environment that nurtures innovation and creativity. We take great pride in our students’ achievements and remain committed to providing top-tier educational and research opportunities. This convocation represents a significant milestone in our mission to develop the next generation of leaders and innovators.”