KIIT World School hosted Workshop on Learning Outcomes and Pedagogies

Gurugram: KIIT World School, Sohna Road, conducted a comprehensive workshop on Learning Outcomes and Pedagogies, facilitated by CBSE resource persons Ramaa Shankar and Nikita Yadav. The session was designed to empower educators with practical strategies for outcome-based teaching and effective lesson planning.

The workshop began with rapport-building activities, setting a collaborative tone among participants. This was followed by secularism-based exercises and subject-specific engagements, helping educators explore the application of concepts for deeper student understanding.

A major highlight of the session was the focus on formulating SMART learning outcomes—Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound. The facilitators explained how to distinguish between learning outcomes and objectives and guided teachers on incorporating key components of an effective lesson plan, including performance, conditions, and evaluation criteria.

Educators were also introduced to the use of action verbs aligned with Bloom’s Taxonomy (Cognitive Domain) to help them write precise and impactful learning outcomes. The session further explored the importance of project-based learning, incorporating interactive elements like dance, singing, marketing strategy exercises, and street plays (nukkad nataks) to convey themes such as collaboration, teamwork, and children’s rights.

The use of audiovisual tools, rubrics, marking schemes, and reflective discussions made the workshop a dynamic and enriching experience for all attendees.

Neelima Kamrah, Principal of KIIT World School, shared her thoughts on the initiative, saying, “At KIIT, we believe in empowering educators with tools that make learning more meaningful and student-centric. This workshop allowed our teachers to rethink their approach and focus on measurable and impactful outcomes. It was an engaging experience that brought innovation into everyday teaching practices.”