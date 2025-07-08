Coralogix Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Advance AI-Powered Observability and Security

Businesses Commit to Ushering in a New Era of Comprehensive Monitoring

Boston, MA – July 8, 2025 – Coralogix, a leading full-stack observability platform provider, today announced a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through this collaboration, Coralogix and AWS will create and deliver innovative, scalable solutions that leverage Amazon Bedrock to offer comprehensive and advanced monitoring.

Most observability platforms continue to rely on static rules and basic machine learning models for anomaly detection, which can limit their ability to respond to complex and evolving system behaviors. By integrating Amazon Bedrock, Coralogix sets a new standard for observability, leveraging advanced AI capabilities to transform the way anomalies are detected and addressed. This integration allows for a more proactive, automated, and intuitive approach, enabling faster insights, reducing downtime, and improving overall system reliability. With Coralogix and Amazon Bedrock, teams can focus on innovation while trusting their observability solutions to stay ahead of potential issues.

This strategic collaboration allows AWS and Coralogix to focus on the future with cutting edge solutions, including a fully integrated solution for AWS WAF and Amazon CloudFront. This integration offers native AWS visibility into potential threats by processing massive volumes of WAF, edge and real user monitoring data. The results of this collaboration are already bringing immense value to AWS customers by providing a more comprehensive and cost-effective solution for combined AWS WAF and CloudFront monitoring.

Coralogix’s in-stream analytics and native integration with AWS WAF and Amazon CloudFront empower organizations to proactively, accurately and immediately identify security threats coming from the edge, without exceeding observability budgets.

As a trusted AWS partner, Coralogix has achieved multiple AWS competencies, showcasing its deep specialization, technical expertise, and proven track record of customer success. The current AWS competencies, launches and awards held by Coralogix include:

DevOps ISV Competency

Level 1 MSSP ISV Competency

AWS WAF Ready Products Specialization

Amazon Linux Ready Software Products Specialization

2023 AWS Rising Star Partner Award of the Year – Israel

Coralogix empowers organizations to confidently achieve their digital transformation goals by providing visibility into AWS-hosted, on-premises, and hybrid environments at every stage of the cloud migration process. By leveraging native AWS services such as Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Data Firehose and AWS Lambda, Coralogix offers a fast, scalable, and cost-effective solution for monitoring and analyzing data. With the ability to pull metrics and tags from over 100 AWS services, Coralogix delivers a comprehensive view of an organization’s entire infrastructure, ensuring seamless observability and enhanced operational efficiency.

Ariel Assaraf, CEO of Coralogix, commented, “We are thrilled to work with AWS in providing customers with the most advanced, out-of-the-box observability and security monitoring for Amazon CloudFront and AWS WAF. Not only can AWS customers affordably monitor far more edge data than before, but they can also confidently identify real threats in seconds and automate remediation using Coralogix’s full-stack observability and advanced alerting solutions. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering top-tier observability for cloud environments that is both effective and affordable.”

Razorpay’s CTO, Murali Brahmadesam, a joint AWS and Coralogix customer, shared that “Razorpay offers a highly available and secure payment gateway for businesses, ensuring smooth and reliable transactions. By leveraging Coralogix’s seamless integration with AWS WAF, Razorpay enhances its ability to detect and mitigate potential security threats, providing businesses with a robust and trustworthy payment solution.”

According to Allison Johnson, Senior Manager, Tech Partners – Americas at AWS, “AWS and Coralogix share a unified mission: empowering organizations to make strategic decisions today that drive tomorrow’s innovation. Our collaboration is dedicated to guiding customers through every stage of their cloud journey, addressing immediate infrastructure demands while paving the way for future technologies like AI. By integrating the Coralogix platform with the unmatched scale and support from AWS, we deliver a powerful solution that simplifies application modernization, ensures smooth cloud migrations, and accelerates AI adoption. This collaboration equips organizations to navigate the complexities of digital transformation with greater efficiency, helping them stay agile and competitive in an ever-evolving, tech-driven world.”