Monash University and Tata Steel Forge Partnership for Innovation in Sustainable Manufacturing

Tata Steel and Monash University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up a Centre for Innovation on Environment and Intelligent Manufacturing to collaborate on global challenges including decarbonisation, sustainable resource recovery and technologies towards smart manufacturing.

Drawing on Monash University’s world-leading expertise in materials science and advanced manufacturing technology, the MoU marks the first major research and development collaboration of Tata Steel with an Australian institution.

The collaboration will help the Australian innovation ecosystem build stronger ties with India and provide educational and professional opportunities for students and academia, fostering the exchange of knowledge and talent between both countries.

Professor Doron Ben-Meir, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Enterprise and Engagement) and Senior Vice-President at Monash University, said the partnership would leverage Monash University’s globally recognised expertise in transforming industry-focused research into innovative, practical solutions.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Tata Steel to advance material science and chemical process research. Working with a global industry partner of this stature is an important step to driving the development of new materials and technologies,” Professor Ben-Meir said.

Professor Mainak Majumder, Director of the ARC Research Hub for Advanced Manufacturing with 2D Materials (AM2D) at Monash Engineering said: “The Centre for Innovation is aligned strategically with our mission of thinking locally, but acting globally, as we strive to create impact for Australian-born science and technology.”

T. V. Narendran, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel, said: “As the second largest steel-producing country in the world, India’s role in the global steel industry has gained considerable traction not only in terms of volume and quality but also how we manufacture the world’s favourite alloy. As the oldest steel maker in India, Tata Steel has taken upon itself the responsibility of leading the change towards more sustainable manufacturing practices. Today, we are building a comprehensive ecosystem that involves partners from academia and the world of startups.

“Our agreement with Monash University, an institute with an impressive reputation in material science and the ability to scale research into market-ready solutions, is an addition to this ecosystem. We look forward to a fruitful partnership that opens new business opportunities and drives technological advancements for the benefit of our people and the planet.”

As part of its decarbonisation journey, Tata Steel is seeking innovative ways to achieve its sustainability goals through continuous experimentation, investments in research, technological innovations, and collaborations. Tata Steel recently signed MoUs with Imperial College London and The Henry Royce Institute to set up Centres of Innovation in the UK focussing on sustainable design and manufacturing, and advanced materials.