Unleash the Mango Magic this Summer at The Lodhi, New Delhi

New Delhi, 14th June 2024: An unforgettable sweet celebration awaits at The Lodhi, New Delhi this month. The luxury hotel, named the Best International Hotel for Food and Drinks by Food & Wine 2024 Global Tastemakers, is delighted to announce a month-long celebration ‘Mango Festival’—dedicated to the king of fruits – the mango! The festival, which is set to take place at the Elan, the all-day dining restaurant and The Lodhi Bakery, promises a captivating journey for mango enthusiasts as it celebrates the versatility of the fruit in each dish. Guests can look forward to an array of meticulously crafted mango-inspired delicacies and beverages, showcasing the culinary artistry and innovation of The Lodhi’s culinary masters—Chef Ankit Saini (The Lodhi Bakery) and Chef Vijay Thapliyal, Executive Chef, The Lodhi. Mango Festival 2024 is set to be a feast for the senses, celebrating the luscious, diverse flavours of mangoes in every dish and drink.

Escape to Sweet Paradise at The Lodhi Bakery:

The Lodhi Bakery will showcase an array of stunning, curated selections under the ‘Petit Gateaux’ Collection. In this, guests can savour the Fresh Pairi Tart, Himsagar Petit Cheesecake, Fresh Alphonso Cake Slice, Banganapalli Basil Cremeux, Kesar ‘n’ Cardamom Petit Millie Feuille, Badami Éclair, Hamam Chocolate Bavarian, and Totapuri Rocher.

The delectable Gateaux collection features treats that include Alphonso ‘n’ Coconut Gateau, Sinduri Cheese Cake, Pairi ‘n’ Avocado Gateau, Hamam ‘n’ Raspberry Entremet, Imam Pasand Florida Gateau, and Thai Mango & Cardamom Millie Feuille. While chocolate enthusiasts can savour Mango ‘n’ Chilly 28% Chocolate and Mango ‘n’ Passion Fruit 53% Chocolate, those who prefer traditional Indian desserts, can partake in Fresh Alphonso Rasmalai and Aam Kalakand.

A Feast for the Senses at the Elan Restaurant:

Summer’s vibrant flavours will take centre stage at Elan, the gastronomic haven serving global cuisine. Guests can start with refreshing drinks, such as Hamam Dry Fruit Shake and Elaichi Black Pepper Panna and move on to soups created to tantalise the taste buds, Spicy Mango Bisque with Holy Basil and Amchur Tamatar Dhania Shorba.

Elan’s salad menu includes Thai Style Raw Mango with Kaffir Lime and Chilly Dressing, and Green Moong Sprouts with Banganapalli. Gastronomes can also indulge in unique appetisers such as Dasheri Bhuna Chilly Murgh and Keri Cumin Paneer Tikka. For the main course, the options are equally enticing: Jerk Chicken with Mango and Olive Sauce, Chilli Mango Glazed Cauliflower, Paneer Kalmi Curry, Mutton Kuzhambu, Alleppey Prawn Curry, Hyderabad Khatti Meethi Dal, Maagaya Chicken Biryani, and Mulgoba Turmeric Rice. To conclude the feast, desserts like Ratnagiri Shrikhand and Fresh Mango Eton Mess offer the ultimate sweet finale.

Mango Festival 2024 at The Lodhi promises an unforgettable experience, celebrating the vibrant flavours and versatility of mangoes in every dish and beverage. The festival will run from 6th June to 6th July June 2024, providing ample opportunity for mango lovers to indulge in this unique culinary adventure. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy the finest mango creations in the luxurious setting of The Lodhi.

Address: The Lodhi, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi

