NIT Rourkela Launches Future-Ready Engineering Programs in Emerging Technologies

Rourkela, 13th May 2026: With an aim to strengthen interdisciplinary education, advanced research, and nation-building through technology-driven innovation, National Institute of Technology Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) is launching four new academic programs from the academic session 2026-27. These include:

1)B.Tech. in Mathematics & Computing

2)B.Tech. in Engineering Physics

3)M.Tech. in Semiconductor Devices and Technology

4)M.Tech. in Machine Learning and Signal Analysis

These new programs intend to equip students with future-ready skills and address emerging industry demands in diverse national priority areas such as digital transformation, semiconductor ecosystem development, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and scientific innovation.

Speaking about NIT Rourkela’s ideology behind the new programs, Prof. Ashok Kumar Turuk, Dean Academic, NIT Rourkela, said,

“Aligned with the vision of NEP 2020, the future of higher education lies in multidisciplinary learning, flexibility, skill integration, and research-driven innovation. At NIT Rourkela, we believe that subjects like Physics and Mathematics should no longer be viewed only through the lens of theory, but as foundational disciplines powering emerging technologies and industrial transformation. These programs represent an important step towards building a future-ready workforce for India’s growing deep-tech and knowledge economy.”

B.Tech. in Mathematics & Computing

Being offered by the Department of Mathematics at NIT Rourkela, the program is designed to integrate mathematics, computing, and data science and includes core subjects such as –

-Data Structures and Algorithms

-Theory of Computation

-Machine learning

-Artificial intelligence

-Cryptography

-Numerical analysis

-Statistical modelling

-Advanced computing

The inaugural batch will admit 25 students through JEE Main and is expected to open diverse career pathways in software development, AI & ML, data science, quantitative finance, cybersecurity, research, and academia.

Speaking about the program, Prof. Manas Ranjan Tripathy, HoD, said,

“Mathematics today is far beyond conventional calculations and theoretical learning; it has become the foundation of artificial intelligence, data science, cybersecurity, quantitative finance, cryptography, advanced computing, and digital technologies. The new program will prepare students for diverse careers in AI & ML, software development, fintech, data analytics, quantitative finance, cybersecurity, research, and cutting-edge research.”

Two newly introduced programs offered by the Department of Physics and Astronomy

i) B.Tech. in Engineering Physics

The program will cover areas including quantum technologies, semiconductor devices, photonics, nanotechnology, materials science, cryogenics, optoelectronics, spintronics, astronomy and space technology, high-energy physics, and biophysics, among others.

With a focus on analytical thinking, modelling, and simulations, the program will leverage NIT Rourkela’s strong foundation in fundamental physics while integrating engineering courses and laboratory training. With an intake of 25 students in the inaugural batch, admissions to the program will be through JEE Main.

ii) M.Tech. in Semiconductor Devices and Technology

With India projected to require over one million skilled professionals in semiconductor and allied sectors over the coming decade, the program aspire to crate a skilled workforce for country’s expanding semiconductor ecosystem.

The program will equip students with knowledge in

-Semiconductor devices

-IC fabrication

-Semiconductor wafer technology

-Device characterizations

-Packaging technologies

-Modelling, simulation

-Advanced materials for electronic applications

Additionally, extensive hands-on training through advanced laboratory experiments and industry-relevant projects will be a key feature of the program. The inaugural batch of this program will include 15 students through GATE.

Elaborating on these new B.Tech and M.Tech. programs, Prof. Jyoti Prakash Kar, HoD, said,

“The department aims to build a robust academic and research ecosystem in transformative technologies based on the principles of physics, including advanced materials, semiconductor devices, quantum technologies, and space technologies, in alignment with the objectives of the India Semiconductor Mission, National Quantum Mission, and National Space Mission. The program will prepare graduates for impactful careers in reputed academic institutes, advanced R&D laboratories, defence and space tech sectors, semiconductor and manufacturing industries, among others.”

M. Tech. in Machine Learning and Signal Analysis

The programme offered by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at NIT Rourkela will equip students with advanced interdisciplinary skills at the intersection of artificial intelligence, data science, and signal processing.

With a focus on emerging areas such as deep learning, speech and image processing, autonomous systems, wireless communications, and biomedical signal analysis, the program intends to strengthen cutting-edge research and foster collaboration across engineering, computer science, and applied mathematics domains. The inaugural batch of this program will include 12 students through GATE.

These four new programs will strengthen the Institute’s position as an education and research hub promoting innovation and interdisciplinary education in leading areas of science and engineering.