NMIMS School of Business Management Introduces Three-Dean Leadership Model to Strengthen Global Excellence

NMIMS School of Business Management, Mumbai Institutes Three Dean Leadership Model to Advance Global Leadership, Teaching Excellence, Research Impact, and Industry Relevance

Mumbai, Apr 30: SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has announced a new leadership structure for its flagship NMIMS School of Business Management (SBM), Mumbai, aimed at enhancing institutional capabilities and driving its next phase of growth.

With a legacy spanning over four decades, SBM Mumbai is recognized for its strong foundation in management education, leadership development, and industry engagement, supported by global accreditations such as AACSB and EQUIS.

The newly introduced three-dean leadership model is designed to strengthen focus across key strategic pillars—academic excellence, research and innovation, and institutional advancement—while addressing the evolving demands of global business education shaped by technology, sustainability, and globalization.

Leadership Appointments

Veena Vohra has been appointed Dean – Accreditation and Strategic Initiatives, responsible for accreditation, rankings, partnerships, and faculty management.

has been appointed Dean – Accreditation and Strategic Initiatives, responsible for accreditation, rankings, partnerships, and faculty management. Mayank Joshipura has been appointed Dean – Research, Innovation, and Faculty Development, leading research initiatives, doctoral programs, and faculty capability building.

has been appointed Dean – Research, Innovation, and Faculty Development, leading research initiatives, doctoral programs, and faculty capability building. Chandrima Sikdar has been appointed Dean – Academics and Learning Experience, overseeing curriculum development, academic strategy, and student learning outcomes.

Leadership Perspectives

Dr. Veena Vohra emphasized strengthening global benchmarks through enhanced accreditation standards, deeper partnerships, and increased international engagement.

Dr. Mayank Joshipura highlighted the institution’s focus on advancing research excellence, innovation, and industry-relevant thought leadership.

Dr. Chandrima Sikdar underscored the importance of evolving curriculum and learning experiences to prepare students for leadership roles in a dynamic business environment.

The three-dean structure reflects SBM Mumbai’s commitment to proactive adaptation in a rapidly changing educational landscape. By combining specialized leadership with coordinated execution, NMIMS School of Business Management aims to further strengthen its position among India’s top-tier business schools while expanding its global footprint.