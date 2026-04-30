April Registrations Signal Shift Toward Service-Led Living, Boosting Interest in Branded Residences

By Sandeep Ahuja, Global CEO, Atmosphere Living

“April’s registration trends continue to reflect a steady, active market, but what stands out more is how clearly buyer expectations are evolving. There is a stronger inclination towards homes that offer not just space, but a well-managed, service-led living experience. This is gradually shaping interest in formats like branded residences and serviced apartments, where the emphasis is on consistency and long-term upkeep. While still emerging, this segment is seeing more deliberate consideration from buyers who are prioritising quality of living as much as the investment itself.”