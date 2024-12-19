NSDC partners with PhysicsWallah to Unlock Global Opportunities in Education

December 19, 2024, New Delhi, India – National Skill Development Corporation International (NSDC International) and PhysicsWallah (PW), an Indian edtech company have jointly launched an initiative known as Bharat Innovation Global Private Limited (BIG). This initiative marks a step towards realizing the vision of transforming India into a global education hub. BIG focuses on aligning education with the demands of the workforce, bridging the gap between academics and employability through flexible, technology-driven learning pathways.

BIG targets a diverse audience, starting with the formalization of skill training right from classes 11 and 12 in schools, with the aim of preparing students for industry-relevant careers at an early stage. This approach extends to Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and Polytechnic learners, university students, and working professionals, fostering learning across ages. BIG also prioritizes capacity building for government sector employees, aimed at enhancing their skills and knowledge to meet the evolving demands of modern governance. Through training and upskilling programs, its goal is to support employees in delivering public services and adapt to technological advancements. The initiative is in alignment with recent developments, such as UGC guidelines permitting courses online and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s emphasis on flexibility in education.

At the occasion, Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO NSDC and MD NSDC International said ““Through our partnership with Physics Wallah, we are taking a transformative step towards bridging the gap between education and industry needs. The Bharat Innovation Global (BIG) initiative will empower millions of learners by equipping them with essential skills for the future job market. This collaboration not only reflects NSDC International’s commitment to enhancing employability but also aligns with our vision of fostering a skilled workforce that meets the demands of a rapidly evolving economy. Together, we are paving the way for innovative learning pathways that ensures that every learner is job-ready and capable of contributing to India’s growth.” Alakh Pandey, Founder & CEO of PhysicsWallah (PW), shared his thoughts, ““Education is not a one-size-fits-all solution, it’s a dynamic and evolving journey that requires collaboration, innovation, and adaptability. At PhysicsWallah (PW), we are aiming to provide support to learners with skills that prepare them for the everchanging world. Our partnership with NSDCI through BIG is a step towards making the educational landscape more inclusive. Through this initiative we aim to align education fostering growth at various stages of a learner’s life.”

The foundation of BIG lies in digital education, leveraging technology to provide scalable, accessible, and personalized learning experiences. By integrating AI-driven career guidance, gamification, adaptive learning tools, and secure LMS platforms, BIG ensures that learners from various backgrounds can access industry-relevant content.