Supreme Court Judge Rajesh Bindal Inspires Law Students at LPU

November 28, 2024; New Delhi: School of Law, Lovely Professional University (LPU) hosted Hon’ble Justice Rajesh Bindal, Judge, Supreme Court of India, for an enlightening session on using information technology in the judiciary. This engaging ‘Youth Talk’ brought together law students and faculty to explore how technology is transforming legal systems and the critical role of ethics in this evolution.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of LPU, alongside Col. Dr. Rashmi Mittal, Pro-Chancellor of LPU, welcomed Justice Rajesh Bindal. Dr. Ashok Mittal stated, “LPU is committed to offering a dialogue that bridges academic learning with real-world challenges. The integration of technology in the judiciary is a topic of immense significance. Justice Bindal’s session will encourage students to think critically and approach technological advancements in the legal domain with responsibility and innovation.”

Justice Rajesh Bindal, whose distinguished career spans roles as an advocate, judge, and chief justice of high courts before being appointed apex court judge, shared his insights into the opportunities and challenges of technological integration in judicial processes. Drawing on real-world examples, Justice Bindal highlighted advancements such as e-Courts, the National Judicial Data Grid, and automated case management systems, which have significantly improved efficiency, transparency, and accessibility in the judiciary.

“Technology has enabled the judiciary to tackle longstanding issues like case backlog and complex data management. It has streamlined processes and allowed greater focus on substantive legal reasoning,” Justice Bindal described. Justice Bindal also emphasized the importance of ethical considerations, adding, “In the coming decades, AI could become more intelligent than humans. While it is crucial in enhancing efficiency, it is equally essential to ensure that its use aligns with the principles of justice, fairness, and accountability.” Justice Bindal also discussed the challenges posed by AI, such as potential bias in algorithms, synthetic data, threats to judicial independence, and data privacy concerns. Stressing the need for responsible use called for the establishment of regulatory frameworks, transparency standards, and comprehensive training for legal professionals to integrate these technologies effectively while safeguarding ethical and human values. Addressing the students, Justice Bindal inspired them to embrace their role as torchbearers of justice and fairness, urging them to uphold ethical values in their professional and personal lives. “The youth hold the power to shape the nation. By combining your energy, responsibility, and commitment to ethical practices, you can drive meaningful societal change,” inspiring students to embrace responsibility and strive for societal betterment.

The event concluded with an audience gaining a comprehensive understanding of how information technology is reshaping the judiciary while addressing its ethical and procedural dimensions. LPU’s focus on providing such platforms ensures that students are prepared to lead in a world increasingly influenced by technological progress.