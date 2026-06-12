Target LearningVentures Hosts Awareness Session on Safeguarding Students in the Digital Age

Mumbai, June 12 :Target Learning Ventures Pvt. Ltd., an education and publishing house, recently organized a workshop on “Cyber Safety of Children and the Role of Educators” for teachers of a Dombivli-based international school. The session brought together more than 50 educators from pre-primary to Grade 10, reinforcing the importance of creating safer digital environment for students.

The workshop was conducted by Shirish Inamdar, retired Additional Commissioner of Police from Mumbai’s State Intelligence Department, who shared valuable insights on the growing impact of technology on children’s lives and the evolving cyber risks they face. Through an engaging presentation, he addressed topics such as responsible social media usage, emerging cybercrimes, various forms of online abuse, relevant legal provisions, and the official channels available for reporting cyber offences and seeking assistance.

The session emphasized the critical role educators play in identifying online threats, guiding students toward responsible digital behaviour, and fostering awareness about internet safety both inside and outside the classroom.

Shirish Inamdar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, (Retd.) State Intelligence Department, Maharashtra, said,

“I was delighted to witness the enthusiastic participation of teachers during this workshop. As children spend more time online, educators have become trusted mentors in helping them navigate digital space safely. By understanding cyber risks and preventive measures, teachers can empower students to make informed choices and seek help whenever required.”

Dilip Gangaramani, Founder Director & CEO, Target Learning Ventures Pvt. Ltd., said,

“In today’s technology driven world, a child’s digital safety is as important as their physical safety. Digital literacy can no longer be limited to teaching children how to use technology—it must empower them to use it responsibly, ethically, and safely. Teachers and schools are on the frontlines of shaping young minds and play a pivotal role in helping children navigate the online world with confidence and caution. Through initiatives like these, we are committed to equipping educators with the knowledge and tools needed to build cyber-aware and resilient school communities. Protecting children in the digital age is a collective responsibility, and digital awareness remains our strongest defence against online risks. We are grateful to our esteemed speaker for sharing valuable insights and helping strengthen cyber safety awareness among educators.”

The workshop is one of several initiatives undertaken by Target Learning Ventures to support schools through meaningful awareness programs that address contemporary challenges affecting students, parents, and educators.