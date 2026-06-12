Diane M. Simeone, MD, Named Koman Family Presidential Director’s Chair

Thanks to the generosity of longtime supporters Amy and Bill Koman, the Unviersity of California San Diego has established the Koman Family Presidential Director’s Chair to support the leadership of Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health reinforcing the university’s commitment to advancing transformative cancer research, clinical care and education.

Diane M. Simeone, MD, an internationally recognized pancreatic surgeon-scientist and director of Moores Cancer Center, has been named the inaugural holder of the endowed director’s chair.

“Amy and Bill Koman have been dedicated supporters of UC San Diego and champions of innovation in health and medicine,” said John M. Carethers, MD, vice chancellor for Health Sciences. “We are grateful for their friendship and visionary support, which helps empower our leaders such as Dr. Simeone as they work to accelerate discoveries that improve lives locally and around the world.”

Originally established through the Chancellor’s Endowed Chair Challenge, the Koman Family Presidential Chair was elevated to an administrative chair with an additional gift establishing the Koman Family Presidential Director’s Chair. Endowed chairs are among the university’s highest academic honors, recognizing faculty whose groundbreaking work advances their field, enriches the campus community and drives global impact.

“Cancer research is one of the most meaningful investments we can make to save lives,” said Bill Koman. “Breakthroughs in prevention, early detection and treatments only happen when talented scientists have the resources to pursue bold, transformative ideas. We are honored to establish the Koman Family Presidential Director’s Chair in support of UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center, and to have Dr. Diane Simeone at the helm, guiding discovery and mentoring the next generation of scientists.”

A member of the National Academy of Medicine and founder of the international Pancreatic Cancer Early Detection Consortium, Simeone is widely recognized for her work advancing early detection strategies and next-generation therapies for pancreatic cancer.

At Moores Cancer Center, she leads the scientific and strategic direction of one of the nation’s leading comprehensive cancer centers and serves as principal investigator for its National Cancer Institute-sponsored Cancer Center Support Grant. She also oversees innovative late-stage clinical trials aimed at improving outcomes for patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

“I am profoundly grateful to Amy and Bill Koman for their generosity and for this distinguished honor,” said Simeone. “Their commitment to Moores Cancer Center and the communities we serve is truly exceptional. They are role models whose leadership and vision drive meaningful progress in advancing cancer care and discovery.”

UC San Diego is also home to the Koman Family Outpatient Pavilion at UC San Diego Health, in recognition of Amy and Bill Koman’s longstanding support of cancer research. In 2023, they received the Chancellor’s Medal, one of the highest honors given by UC San Diego to recognize exceptional service in support of the university’s mission.

Amy and Bill Koman are passionate cancer research advocates and co-founders of Curebound, a cancer research accelerator forging powerful collaborations to advance innovative science into lifesaving cures. To date, Curebound has awarded $51.5 million in cancer research grants, supporting 170 studies across 23 types of cancers – many at UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center. The organization’s annual benefit concert, Concert for Cures, recently surpassed $28 million raised for cancer research with A-list headliners including Elton John, P!nk, Ed Sheeran and Alicia Keys. On August 1, Curebound will hold its signature community fundraising event, the Curebound Cancer Challenge , on the UC San Diego campus.

Prior to being named to the Koman Family Presidential Director’s Chair, Simeone held the Chugai Pharmaceutical Chair in Cancer. A successor to the Chugai chair will be named at a future date.