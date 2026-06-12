Hyderabad to Host World Events Economy Week (WEEW) 2026

Hyderabad, June, 12: Hyderabad is set to host the inaugural edition of World Events Economy Week (WEEW) 2026, a landmark global platform for the events industry, from 12–15 June 2026 at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad. Designed as a first-of-its-kind initiative, WEEW brings together the Celebration Economy, Business Events (MICE), Tourism, Hospitality, and Creative Economy under a single integrated framework, creating a unified marketplace for one of the world‘s fastest-growing economic sectors.

Smt. A. Vani Prasad, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, Youth Advancement, Tourism & Culture Department, Govt. of Telangana; said, What makes this platform significant is that modern destinations are increasingly judged not by the number of tourists they attract, but by their ability to host conferences, exhibitions, corporate events, destination weddings, cultural festivals, and international gatherings. These events are powerful economic drivers that boost visitor engagement, strengthen destination brands, and generate long-term value across hospitality, tourism, transport, and local communities. This is particularly relevant for Telangana, where our vision extends beyond promoting existing destinations. We aim to build integrated destination ecosystems that combine infrastructure, accessibility, hospitality, culture, experiences, and industry partnerships to create sustained economic impact. Hyderabad already possesses many of the fundamentals required to emerge as a global events hub—world-class convention facilities, excellent connectivity, a mature hospitality sector, rich cultural heritage, and strong government support. Platforms such as WEEV have the potential to evolve into globally recognised intellectual properties originating from Telangana. They reinforce Hyderabad‘s growing role in the event economy and showcase the city’s immense potential as a premier destination for MICE, destination weddings, and experiential tourism. With a vibrant ecosystem of event professionals, proactive policy support, and increasing investments, Telangana is well-positioned to become a leading events destination in India and beyond. Ms P. Gouthami, MD, Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) & JMD, Musi River Development Corporation Ltd. (MRDCL); said, We should not view the wedding industry too narrowly. A wedding today is far more than a one-day celebration, it drives tourism, hospitality, transportation, décor, entertainment, and a host of allied sectors, creating opportunities for hundreds of local businesses. Telangana and Hyderabad are increasingly emerging as sought-after wedding destinations, backed by a unique blend of natural beauty, rich heritage, spiritual landmarks, and many unexplored locations that offer unforgettable experiences. Telangana is truly one of India’s hidden gems, and at Telangana Tourism, we are committed to creating an enabling ecosystem that supports the growth of the wedding and hospitality sectors. We do not see wedding tourism as a niche segment, but as a strategic economic opportunity. It is one of the few industries with a powerful multiplier effect, generating widespread economic activity, employment, and long-term value across multiple sectors. Srikanth T.G., Chairman, WEEW and Business Head, HITEX Exhibition Centre, said, “WEEW is more than an event. It is a platform that brings together multiple sectors of the events economy to create new opportunities for collaboration, business growth, and innovation. Hosting WEEW further reinforces Hyderabad‘s position as a destination capable of delivering world-class exhibitions and industry platforms.” A. Balaram Babu, Organising Secretary, WEEW and President, Telangana Chamber of Events Industry (TCEI), said, “For the first time, the events industry is being viewed as a unified economy rather than a collection of isolated sectors. WEEW has been designed to connect stakeholders, unlock opportunities, and build a stronger, more integrated ecosystem that contributes to tourism, trade, creativity, and economic growth.”

A New Vision for the Events Economy

The global events industry has evolved into a powerful driver of tourism, trade, culture, investment, and employment. Yet, many of its sectors continue to operate independently. WEEW has been conceived to bridge these gaps by creating a collaborative ecosystem where industries, destinations, businesses, policymakers, creators, and innovators can connect, engage, and grow together.

More than an event, WEEW is a strategic platform designed to strengthen industry integration, facilitate business opportunities, promote destinations, and position India as a leading force in the global events economy.

The Three Pillars of WEEW 2026

WEEW 2026 will be delivered through three flagship platforms:

5th South India Wedding Planners Congress (12–13 June 2026)

As WEEW‘s flagship celebration economy platform, SIWPC brings together wedding planners, luxury hospitality brands, destination specialists, and creative professionals to explore trends, partnerships, innovation, and business opportunities shaping the future of celebrations.

2nd India for MICE (14 June 2026)

As WEEW‘s business events platform, India for MICE convenes destinations, convention centers, associations, tourism boards, corporates, and global industry leaders to advance India’s position in the international meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions ecosystem.

Creative Economy Conclave (15 June 2026)

As WEEW‘s future-focused platform, the Creative Economy Conclave brings together creators, media leaders, innovators, cultural institutions, agencies, and experience designers to explore creativity as a driver of economic growth, influence, and transformation.

These platforms will operate alongside a common four-day exhibition marketplace, enabling continuous engagement, networking, knowledge exchange, and business opportunities across sectors.

WEEW 2026 is expected to host 70+ exhibitors, 1,000+ curated participants, and more than 70 speakers, representing government, tourism, hospitality, infrastructure, weddings, exhibitions, media, creative industries, technology, and experiential sectors.

Hyderabad : The Host City

Hyderabad has been selected as the host city owing to its world-class infrastructure, excellent connectivity, strong hospitality ecosystem, and growing reputation as one of India’s leading MICE destinations.

As a city that seamlessly blends heritage, innovation, entrepreneurship, and global ambition, Hyderabad provides the ideal setting for a platform designed to shape the future of the events economy.

Institutional Backing

WEEW is organised by the Telangana Chamber of Events Industry (TCEI) and HITEX Exhibition Centre, in association with Telangana Tourism as the Host State Partner.

A Long-Term Global Platform

WEEW is envisioned as a recurring global platform that will help strengthen India’s position within the international events economy, facilitate industry integration, and generate long-term economic value.

The inaugural edition will feature participation from international speakers, industry leaders, policymakers, destination representatives, and global associations, including ICCA, UFI, IESA, and IEIA.

The platform will comprise conferences, curated exhibitions, destination showcases, business matchmaking sessions, networking engagements, and immersive experiences designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and growth across the events ecosystem.