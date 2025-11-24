United Way Bengaluru’s ‘spark’ campaign boosts experiential and creativity-centered STEAM Learning

Bengaluru, Nov 24: United Way Bengaluru with financial support from GE Aerospace in India (GE India Industrial Pvt Ltd (GEIIPL)) has launched ‘spark’, a campaign focusing on inculcating experiential teaching and learning Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) in the classrooms as a flagship campaign under the Integrated School Development Programme (ISDP) at Police Public School, Bengaluru.

The spark campaign is based on the principle that ‘visual and experiential’ learning in classrooms increases conceptual understanding and retention of concepts among students.

As part of the campaign, a spark Learning Centre is set up with MINIATURE WORKING MODELS of all STEAM related concepts from 6th to 10th grade, which the teachers can take to their classrooms and use for demonstrations while teaching and allow students to experience the concepts by doing the experiments themselves inside the classroom. Consistent use of this method has a huge potential to foster creativity, innovation and enhance the retention of concepts among the students.

Along with the spark Learning Centre, ‘Curiosity Adda’, an open innovation park that invites children to step outside the classroom and experience life-size models of science, math and technology concepts while they also get an opportunity to try out a few concepts integrating fun and learning. This innovative park focuses on creating curiosity among the children and encourages them to ask questions and build better understanding.