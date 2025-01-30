CHENNAI, 30TH JANUARY 2025: Veranda Learning has announced a strategic partnership with Nursing Europe AS (NE) to empower Indian nurses with the skills needed to secure employment in Europe’s healthcare sector.

Nursing Europe AS, a company based on the experiences of renowned Norwegian entities, specializes in providing fully EU-qualified and licensed nurses to healthcare providers across European nations. This partnership is projected to generate significant revenue, with estimates of over ₹200 crores in the next 3-5 years by placing more than 2,000 students.

Veranda Learning is expanding into global skilling, starting with nursing, and has plans to extend to other sectors. Veranda Learning has teamed up with industry experts to drive this initiative forward.

India, recognized as the human capital of the world, holds immense potential with its vast pool of skilled professionals. Leveraging this, Veranda Learning Solutions, a listed enterprise offering end-to-end solutions in the education space, is taking a significant step in harnessing India’s human capital through its extensive reach.

Addressing Europe’s Healthcare Workforce Shortage

Europe faces a critical shortage of healthcare professionals, with the World Health Organization (WHO) projecting a shortfall of 13 million healthcare workers by 2030. Countries like Norway, Denmark, Germany, Austria, and Italy urgently need qualified nurses to meet this growing demand. This shortage presents a unique opportunity for Indian nurses, who are highly skilled but often encounter challenges such as degree recognition, language proficiency, and cultural adaptation when seeking employment abroad.

Veranda Learning: Harnessing India’s Human Capital

With a mission of upskilling India for the world, Veranda Learning is seizing this opportunity to provide Indian nurses with the necessary platform to fill these crucial gaps in Europe’s healthcare sector. This initiative is not just about bridging the talent gap in Europe; it’s about harnessing India’s human capital to meet global demands. Through its expansive reach and expertise, Veranda aims to unlock international opportunities for Indian nurses while contributing to the sustainability of healthcare systems across Europe.

The Initiative: Empowering Indian Nurses for European Healthcare Systems

The global skilling initiative will offer a range of training and support services, including:

Tailored Training Programs: Courses designed to meet European healthcare standards, focusing on both clinical and non-clinical competencies.

Language Proficiency Courses: Preparing Indian nurses to achieve fluency in the languages required for effective patient care in their destination countries.

Cultural Orientation: Equipping nurses with the necessary understanding of European work environments and cultural norms, ensuring a smooth transition.

A Strong Partnership for Lasting Impact