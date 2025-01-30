Property prices show sharp rise in India’s prime residential markets in 2024 amid land, building material, labour cost escalation: PropTiger.com report

Mumbai, January 30 2025: Average property values in India’s national capital region showed a whopping 49% appreciation in the past one year as demand for luxury homes continued to sustain. This comes amid an escalation in the cost of building materials and labour, a new report by digital real estate transaction and advisory platform PropTiger.com shows.

According to the report, titled Real Insight: Residential Annual Round-up 2024 by PropTiger.com, property prices increased across cities during the October-December period of 2024, albeit in varying degrees. While price growth slowed in the southern housing market of Hyderabad after nearly a decade of sharp rise, all other cities covered in the analysis showed double-digit annual appreciation.

Cities covered in the analysis are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi-NCR (Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad & Faridabad), Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Mumbai, Navi Mumbai & Thane) and Pune.

“High-net-worth Individuals deploying money in Delhi-NCR — this region is home to over 10 recently-listed start-ups — has kept the growth momentum going for this coveted residential market as developers prioritise premium offerings to affordable homes. This is the single biggest reason why home sales in key contributors like Gurugram (144% increase YoY), Greater Noida (54% increase YoY) and Noida (3% increase YoY) showed annual rise in sales even though pan-India numbers showed 26% year-on-year dip,” the company said in a statement.

Property prices in India’s financial capital Mumbai rose by an average 18% YoY because of similar factors, the report said. Home to India’s biggest business stalwarts, Bollywood stars and sports celebrities, Mumbai is the most unaffordable housing market in the world’s most populous country, it added.