Viksit Bharat Youth Connect program organized in Hansraj College

Youth should share their ideas and suggestions and contribute in building a developed India. This appeal to the youth was made by Union Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, the keynote speaker on the occasion of the India Youth Connect program developed at Hansraj College of Delhi University.

Former student of Hansraj College and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju interacted with the young students of Hansraj College under Yuva Connect organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India. On this occasion, he presented various aspects of the Developed India campaign and the road map of the government to the youth and urged the youth to join it to bring PM Modi’s resolution of Developed India to fruition. The aim of the Viksit Bharat Abhiyan is to make India a developed nation by the 100th year of independence i.e. by the year 2047. This vision encompasses various aspects of development including economic development, social progress, environmental sustainability and good governance.

Steps moving towards a developed India

Minister Kiren Rijiju presented the various dimensions of a developed India and the efforts being made by the government in that direction with a detailed presentation in front of the youth. He said that the Viksit Bharat Abhiyan will be successful only when every citizen of the country, especially the energy and talent of the youth, will contribute to this objective.

Witnessed the road map of the government

On this occasion, the Union Minister also shared the road map of the government, which includes the outline of the steps required for a developed India. He said that the government is committed to fulfilling the resolution of a developed India with the participation and cooperation of the youth. The Union Minister said that this resolution was taken by the PM for the first time at the time of formation of the government.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also emphasized on ‘Ek Bharat and Shreshtha Bharat’ on this occasion. He laid special emphasis on the unity of the country. Apart from this, while talking about ‘One Nation-One Election’, he said that this can prove to be a big step in terms of developing the country and good governance. On this occasion, he also discussed Khelo India and PM’s Fit India Movement. Along with this, the major government schemes running for every section of the country were also put forward.

Union Minister answered the questions of the youth

After his speech, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also invited questions from the youth in which he answered many interesting questions on the developed India program, direction of development, environment related questions, language related aspects etc.

Hope of achieving the target before the scheduled time

Earlier, at the beginning of the program, Principal of Hansraj College Prof. Rama welcomed the Union Minister and said that with the speed at which the country is moving forward, we will achieve the goal of developed India before the scheduled time. In this regard, he also put forward the various activities and programs of Hansraj College. The program was conducted by Dr. Vijay Kumar Mishra and the vote of thanks was given by the program coordinator Dr. Manjeet Singh Sagi.