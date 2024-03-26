Why Is NIEM Leading the Way in Event Management Education

Pune, 26th March 2024; NIEM The Institute of Event Management – A vision crafted by Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla, established in 2000, Asia’s leading event management institute, renowned for its innovative approach. Dr. Bhiwandiwalla’s contributions, honored with the Rajiv Gandhi Rashtriya Ekta Award, have elevated NIEM’s stature, earning accolades like the EEMAX Global, Maharashtra Gaurav Award to name a few.

NIEM students expertise was showcased at their in-house event, the Event Manager of the Year Award on March 15th, attracting over 650 attendees. Participants from renowned institutions like D. Y. Patil College, JSPM University, MIT World Peace University, Prof. Ramkrishna More College, MMCC, AIMS College, Pratibha College, Modern College, Symbiosis College, VIT College, VIIT College competed fiercely, with Marathwada Mitra Mandal College, Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, and Allana Institute of Management Science emerging as winners.

The event featured captivating performances, highlighting NIEM students exceptional organizational skills. Distinguished guests like Sharad Sankla, TMKOC fame, and Dr. M. D. Lawrence, Vice Chancellor at Allana Institute graced the occasion, adding to its prestige.

The institute offers industry-recognized courses covering Event Production, Marketing, Accounts, Set Designing, Presentation Skills, Sound and Light Production, Wedding Planning and Decor, and much more emphasizing practical training with 70% of the curriculum dedicated to hands-on experience. While the celebration was joyous, Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla’s absence served as a poignant reminder of his visionary leadership. NIEM pays homage to his enduring legacy and invites individuals to contribute to its ongoing excellence in event management education.

As NIEM celebrates this milestone, it invites aspiring event managers to join its legacy. Only students at NIEM get the opportunity to work on renowned events like Filmfare, Zee Cine Awards, IPL, National and International Destination Weddings, Live Concerts, and more. NIEM also proudly boasts its 97% placement track record year after year in event planning & production, wedding decor & design, artist management companies, luxury event venues, and more. Admissions for the 2024-25 batch are open, offering individuals passionate about event management an opportunity to embark on a transformative educational journey.