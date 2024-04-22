Actors’ desi twist to their homemade teas

International Tea Day celebrates the beloved beverage cherished worldwide, transcending boundaries and cultures. Whether known as tea, chai, or by another name, its delightful taste and aroma evoke several emotions. Each cup of tea is a gentle reminder of life’s simple pleasures. To mark this special occasion, &TV artists shared their affection for chai and their unique homemade desi twists. These include Ashutosh Kulkarni (Krishan Bihari Vajpayee, Atal), Yogesh Tripathi (Daroga Happu Singh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari, Bhabiji Ghar par Hai). Ashutosh Kulkarni, aka Krishan Bihari Vajpayee from Atal, shared, “I love Maharashtrian Chai. To make it, we boil the tea leaves, sugar, and milk separately before combining them to create a heavenly taste. It’s a delightful accompaniment to hot poha and vada pav. My twist involves adding cardamom powder right before serving, which enhances every sip with a robust aroma and flavour. Regardless of the weather, tea is something I cannot do without. I decided to try the famous ‘Bhanu ki Chai’ after seeing its viral videos on Instagram during my recent trip to Ram Mandir, Ayodhya, for Ram Navami. Despite the scorching 38-degree weather, sipping tea served in a kulhad was an unforgettable experience. Tea isn’t just a beverage to me; it’s an emotion I deeply cherish. On this International Tea Day, I would like to raise a toast to all the chai lovers out there!”.

Yogesh Tripathi, aka Daroga Happu Singh from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, “My day is incomplete without my two cups of tea. Chai is an integral part of my life, and it’s hard to imagine a day without it. It is more than just a beverage; it’s a source of energy that kickstarts my day and helps me get along with it. Homemade chai is my guilty pleasure, and my desi twist to my chai is adding Ashwagandha, Tulsi, and Mulethi, making it tastier and healthier. Moreover, I firmly believe that the art of brewing and serving tea is a timeless ritual that encourages us to slow down, savour each moment, and appreciate the beauty of life.” Rohitashv Gour, aka Manmohan Tiwari from Bhabiji Ghar par Hai, shared, “My homemade chai recipe is a cherished secret! It blends nostalgia and innovation with a desi twist of Mulethi and cloves that adds flair to every cup. My recipe pays homage to those cherished memories. With a dash of spices and a sprinkle of love, it’s more than just tea – it’s a journey back to my roots, a sip of comfort in a chaotic world. Tea breaks encourage laughter and companionship, refreshing the body and soul alike. Coming from a cold region like Shimla, in my growing days, chai was more than a beverage; it was a ritual of togetherness, laughter, and endless conversations.”

