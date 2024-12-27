Comedies that promise to regale us in 2025

‘Housefull 5′, ‘Mere Husband ki Biwi’, ‘Jolly LLB 3’, ‘De De Pyar De 2’ and ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ are all set to unleash laughter and joy

If this year seemed a bit grim and tedious, Hindi cinema promises you a rollicking 2025 with joyful comedies packed with heartwarming humour and oodles of laughter.

An overview

Housefull 5

The ‘Housefull’ franchise powers on in 2025 and its fifth instalment is all set to release on June 6, 2025, and stars Akshay Kumar, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt and others in a comedy of errors with a supernatural twist. Three couples are forced to part by circumstances and reincarnate 600 years later! Will they find their way to each other? This Tarun Mansukhani directorial will answer that question. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi

‘Mere Husband ki Biwi’ heralds Pooja Entertainment’s return to comedy and stars Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the laughter-steeped tale is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh. The theme of the film has not yet been unveiled but the film promises to be a situational comedy packed with crackling one-liners and non-stop entertainment. The date of release will be announced shortly.

Jolly LLB 3

The franchise with a difference is back with its third instalment in 2025. The insightful comedy is laced with legal intrigue and is backed by Disney’s Star Studios, Kangra Talkies and Cape of Good Films. This sequel to ‘Jolly LLB 2’ will once again feature Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla along with Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the legal comedy is scheduled to release on 11 April 2025.

De De Pyaar De 2

This sequel to the 2019 hit ‘De De Pyaar De’ will reunite Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh and in an interesting twist, R Madhavan will play an important role in the film as well. Speculation continues about Tabu and if she will appear in a cameo or a full-fledged role. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the comedy is backed by Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Krishan Kumar and will be released in November 2025.

Welcome To The Jungle

This hilarious adventure comedy is packed with action and thrills unfolding in, you guessed it, a jungle! The film features Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sanjay Dutt and is directed by Ahmed Khan. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A. Nadiadwala, ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ boasts over 34 actors. Originally slated for a December 2024 release, it will now be in theatres in 2025 though the date has not yet been announced.