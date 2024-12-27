Mr. Neeraj Kansal, CEO and Founder of Crack Academy

The year 2024 was remarkable for the education sector, driven by increasing demand for quality institutions and a focus on innovation in learning environments. With schools and colleges expected to report a 12 to 14% rise in revenue this financial year and introducing new programs, the sector has remained resilient despite ongoing challenges. Further, the rise of technology-enabled education,combined with government initiatives like NEP 2020 promoting skill development and research, has

created a dynamic shift in the sector. Looking ahead to 2025, we expect education to continue evolving,with an emphasis on interdisciplinary learning, global collaborations, and infrastructure upgrades,ensuring students are equipped to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.

Dr. Bijal Sanghvi, Managing Director, Axis Solutions Pvt. Ltd

“The future of manufacturing lies in embracing smart technologies, empowering human creativity, and driving excellence to meet the demands of tomorrow. Central to this evolution is the commitment to sustainability, where manufacturers are adopting greener practices to align with global environmental goals. From energy-efficient production lines powered by renewable energy to implementing circular economy principles like recycling and reuse, sustainability is transforming the industry into a responsible steward of the planet. By integrating advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), manufacturers can optimize processes, reduce waste, and predict resource needs with precision, paving the way for eco-friendly operations that balance profitability and environmental responsibility.

Equally transformative is the rise of Industry 5.0, which shifts the focus from automation alone to fostering human-machine collaboration. In this new era, machines powered by AI and robotics handle repetitive, precision-driven tasks, while human ingenuity and creativity drive innovation, customization, and problem-solving. This harmonious interplay not only enhances efficiency but also creates a more dynamic and adaptive manufacturing environment. Industry 5.0 underscores the importance of placing human values at the core of technological advancements, ensuring inclusivity and resilience. Together, sustainability, AI, and human-machine synergy are shaping a future where manufacturing is not just smarter and more efficient but also more sustainable, people-centric, and capable of meeting the evolving needs of society.”

Ms. Sanjana Desai, Executive Director, Mother’s Recipe

“2024 has been a landmark year for Mother’s Recipe, as we embraced our mission to bring the authentic taste of Indian cuisine to every corner of India and beyond. A key highlight of this year was our Pyaar Ka Swaad campaign, which celebrated the diversity of our offerings—from pickles and chutneys to instant mixes, ready-to-cook products, condiment pastes, papads and more. The campaign helped reinforce our role as a brand that connects families with the comforting flavors of home-cooked meals, rooted in tradition yet adapted to modern lifestyles.

With a strong focus on preserving regional flavors and addressing contemporary consumer trends, we introduced innovative offerings that resonated deeply with families seeking both tradition and convenience. This year, we strengthened our leadership in the Indian ethnic foods category, expanded our presence in over 50 countries and advanced our commitment to sustainability and quality. Health consciousness and sustainable practices have also been at the heart of our efforts, driving us to innovate products that meet these priorities without compromising authenticity. We have also begun leveraging technology to enhance operational efficiency and connect more effectively with our consumers.

As we head into 2025, we aim to build on this momentum by deepening our engagement with Indian households, introducing new products that celebrate the diversity of our cuisine, and exploring untapped global markets. We’re looking forward to stronger support from the government through better infrastructure and policies, which will create an encouraging environment to innovate further. At Mother’s Recipe, we remain dedicated to delivering the ‘Taste of Love’ through authentic, high-quality products that connect our consumers to their roots while evolving with their preferences”.

Mr. Farrokh N. Cooper, Chairman & Managing Director, Cooper Corporation Pvt. Limited

“2024 has been a landmark year for Cooper Corporation, marked by several groundbreaking achievements. We are proud to be the first to receive the CPCB IV+ certification for our 10 kVA LPG genset—a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability. On the engine front, our entire range has shown remarkable progress, with approval from the EPA USA to meet stringent American Emission Norms, further strengthening our position on the global stage. Our export journey has accelerated, highlighted by the commencement of gas engine sales in the USA and a strategic partnership with Sinfonia, a distinguished Japanese multinational, to export LPG gensets to Japan, Thailand and other Asian markets.

Additionally, the positive feedback received for our tractors, following successful CMVR tests and exhibitions, has been encouraging as we gear up for regular production in January 2025.

As a vertically integrated organization, we take immense pride in our cutting-edge facilities and our steadfast commitment to Atmairbhar Bharat. By nurturing local talent, we are not only driving innovation but also contributing to India’s self-reliance. Currently, 50% of our production caters to global markets and with a strategic investment of over Rs. 200 crores in advanced cast iron and aluminum foundries at Satara, we are set to generate more than 500 new jobs.

Looking ahead to 2025, Cooper Corporation stands as a debt-free, resilient organization, growing through its own resources. We are poised for sustained growth, driven by a focus on expanding our global footprint and delivering unparalleled value to our customers and communities. The future is bright and we remain committed to excellence, innovation and progress.”

Shri. Rahul V. Karad – Executive President, MIT-World Peace University

“Educational institutions hold the immense responsibility of shaping young minds and empowering them to unlock their true potential. At MIT World Peace University, we remain committed to being a ‘University for Students’ Life Transformation,’ guided by the principle that the ‘Union of Science and Spirituality will alone bring peace to humanity.’ Through innovative initiatives like our Peace and Yoga curriculum, we have seamlessly integrated holistic practices into education, nurturing students who are physically fit, mentally alert, intellectually sharp, and spiritually elevated. As we reflect on 2024, the growing emphasis on mental health, mindfulness, and well-being within academic frameworks highlights the necessity of organically embedding these elements to foster societal transformation and personal growth. We are proud to lead by example and share our journey of enabling young minds to blend knowledge, innovation, and cultural values to build a peaceful and progressive world.

India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is witnessing exponential growth, with over 98,000 recognized startups and over 110 unicorns driving innovation across sectors. However, the true potential of Bharat lies in empowering Tier-II and Tier-III cities through increased investments, skill development, and robust Industry-Academia partnerships. As we step into 2025, we must focus on enhancing vocational training, creating structured public-private collaborations, and reimagining education to embrace ‘learning by doing’ in the age of AI and EdTech. By fostering innovation through Centres of Excellence in AI, IoT, and Big Data, and supporting EdTech startups, we can bridge critical gaps in accessibility, affordability, and inclusivity. At MIT-WPU, we envision a future where technology not only educates but also empowers Bharat’s youth, driving sustainable growth and preparing them to compete on a global stage.”

Mr. Yash Munot, President of the Association of Indian Forging Industry (AIFI)

“2024 has been a remarkable year for the Indian forging industry, marked by major progress in exports, technology adoption and skill development. We’ve seen a 25% rise in companies adopting advanced technologies, helping them improve productivity and reduce costs. AIFI has worked hard to bring the industry together through events like ‘Innovative Technology Solutions and Skill Development,’ which provided practical guidance for staying competitive. Our ‘GenNxt’ initiative has also got a good response, inspiring young leaders to step up.

The industry’s resilience and collaboration have stood out this year. India has strengthened its position as a global forging hub, contributing to key projects in defense, automotive, aerospace, and renewable energy. We have also seen more partnerships between major industry players and the government, which has presented increased growth opportunities.

Looking to 2025, the focus will be on adopting cutting-edge technologies like AI, automation, and additive manufacturing to improve efficiency and precision. Sustainability is also a top priority, and AIFI is working to help companies adopt greener practices, such as reducing waste, investment options in renewal energy and optimizing their energy consumption. CBAM implemention will also play a major role affecting exports.

AIFI firmly believes that government support through well-designed policies, financial assistance, and focused skill development programs will play a crucial role in driving the industry’s growth for the future and as we move toward greener manufacturing, sustainability will become a key focus area, with efforts to adopt cleaner technologies and reduce environmental impact.