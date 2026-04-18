Experience the pure joy of music through innocent voices with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, premiering from today on Zee Kannada

Bengaluru, April 18 (BNP): Following the grand success of Dance Karnataka Dance, Zee Kannada is all set to bring back the magic of music with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. Known for nurturing exceptional young talent, the much-loved singing reality show returns to captivating audiences once again. Featuring contestants aged 3 to 15 years, this season promises heartwarming performances, inspiring journeys, and unforgettable musical moments from the youngest voices across Karnataka.

Get ready for an extraordinary musical journey as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs premieres on April 18th, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 PM. This season will showcase incredible young singers who will mesmerize audiences with their talent, passion, and dedication. With a perfect blend of entertainment and emotion, the show will celebrate the spirit of music while giving a grand platform to budding singers.

The judging panel features the much-admired trio of Rajesh Krishnan, Arjun Janya, and Vijay Prakash, whose expertise will guide and nurture the contestants to shine on stage. Adding charm and energy to the show, popular anchor Anushree returns as the host, ensuring an engaging and entertaining experience for viewers.

Audiences can also look forward to an enhanced viewing experience beyond television, with Zee Kannada sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes moments, contestant journeys, fun interactions, and special highlights on its social media platforms. From unseen rehearsals to candid judge reactions, this digital content will offer fans a closer glimpse into the world of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, making the experience more engaging and immersive.

Celebrate music, talent, and dreams as Karnataka’s next singing superstar takes center stage! This season is set to captivate music lovers and create unforgettable memories for all!

Don’t miss the launch of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs from today, every Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 PM, only on Zee Kannada!